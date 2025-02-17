



TOKYO, Feb 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Red Bull are proud to support "Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda," a special event featuring an F1 machine showrun (demo run) organized by the International TOP Motorsports Experience Executive Committee [ITOM]. On April 2 (Wed), Honda and Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 machines will run through Tokyo.Red Bull Showrun featuring F1 machine is being held for the first time in six years. The first took place in 2019 when Red Bull Racing started to compete in the FIA*1 Formula One World ChampionshipTM (F1) with Honda's power unit on the iconic "Icho Namiki" at Meiji Jingu Gaien.Since then, the collaboration between Honda and Red Bull Racing achieved over 63 victories together in F1, secured the Drivers' Championship four times (Max Verstappen), and claimed the Constructors' Championship twice and demonstrated astonishing speed and dominance on the world stage.The Honda and Red Bull Racing partnership is set to conclude at the end of 2025 season.In this final year, ahead of the FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025*2, this showrun event brings the speed, sound, smell, power, excitement, and atmosphere of F1 machines to the people.Come witness Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, and other racing drivers push F1 machines to their limits in Tokyo. Tickets are required for admission. Ticket and venue details will be announced on the official website. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity or invested in local community initiatives.*1 FIA: Federation Internationale de l'Automobile*2 held at Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture from Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6.About the FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025For details of the FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025, visit: www.suzukacircuit.jp/eng/f1/Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.