Nitro Games Oyj: Year-End Report January - December 2024

Year-End Report

17 February 2025 at 09:00 (EET)

Reporting period January-December 2024

Revenue (Jan - Dec) 11,392 KEUR (8,842 KEUR).

EBITDA: 2,414 KEUR (-1,717 KEUR).

EBIT: 654 KEUR (-3,025 KEUR).

Net result: 475 KEUR (-3,283 KEUR).

Earnings per share (EPS) 0.02 (- 0.19).

Cash and cash equivalents: 2,016 KEUR and 1,200 KEUR of trade receivables (31 December 2024).

(Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)

October-December 2024

Revenue (Oct - Dec): 3,047 KEUR (2,895 KEUR).

EBITDA: 556 KEUR (786 KEUR).

EBIT: 117 KEUR (353 KEUR).

Net result: 78 KEUR (302 KEUR).

Earnings per share (EPS) 0.00 (0.01).

Significant events during October-December 2024

No events.

Significant events after the reporting period

No post-period events.

Other events during October-December 2024

Autogun Heroes expanded to web and launched on CrazyGames

Announced Autogun Heroes: Supercharged for PC

Received 300 KEUR funding from Business Finland

Record Year Across the Board

"2024 was a record year for us in many ways. We succeeded in delivering quality and growth in our game portfolio, resulting in systematic improvements in our financial performance. Our revenues grew 29%, surpassing the 10 million EUR milestone, landing at 11.4 million EUR. Our EBITDA improved 241% year-on-year, with a margin of 21%, totaling 2.4 million EUR. At the same time, our balance sheet improved as we amortized 1.8 million EUR in previously capitalized development costs, repaid 1.4 million EUR in loans, and raised 0.3 million EUR in new funding from Business Finland. This improved our financial stability and our ability to continue improving profitability moving forward. These strong figures result from our persistent efforts in expanding our game portfolio while also controlling costs to navigate uncertain times. I'm excited to see what we'll achieve moving forward as the industry continues to improve and new opportunities emerge."

says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games

Webcast with Teleconference, Q4 / 2024

Nitro Games to host a Webcast on Monday 17 February 2025 09:30 Swedish time.

Nitro Games Oyj Year-end report for January - December 2024 will be released on Monday 17 February 2025. The Company will do a presentation after the release of the report. Participants can join this presentation via a Webcast. Participants can send questions to the presenters via email below.

17 February 2025 09:30 (Europe/Stockholm)

Details of event: https://financialhearings.com/event/49793

Language:English

Activity:Webcast

Webcast: https://nitro-games.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024/register

Questions via email: info@nitrogames.com

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

