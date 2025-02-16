Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group CEO Jan-Erik Lindström To Retire During 2025

Nimbus Group's AB (publ) CEO, Jan-Erik Lindström, has informed the company's board that he will retire during 2025. The Nimbus Group Board will begin the recruitment process for a successor with the aim of finalizing the recruitment of a new CEO during the second half of 2025. Jan-Erik Lindström, who recently turned 63, will continue as CEO of the company until his successor has taken office.

"It is of course with mixed feelings that I leave as CEO after 15 years in the company, but it's still natural. It has been a fantastic journey where Nimbus Group today has a strong and efficient organization with many skilled and talented employees and with a clear strategic plan. Going forward, I will remain a shareholder and of course support the company in different ways", says Jan-Erik Lindström, CEO of Nimbus Group.

Mats Engblom, chairman of the Nimbus Group board:

"I have had the pleasure of working closely with Jan-Erik for many years and I have really appreciated his drive, his business skills, loyalty and engagement. When he now chooses to retire, he does so with a solid track record where he has led the transformation of Nimbus into an international group and a successful listing of the company."

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, Bella, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

