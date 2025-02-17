The Company is on track to achieve its long-term target of 7.25 million subscribers by March 2025

Prime is now the 7th largest Europe-based B2C subscription platform

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter 'eDO', 'the Company' or 'the Group'), the world's leading travel subscription company and one of Europe's largest e-commerce firms, today celebrates a major milestone as its subscription programme, Prime, surpasses 7 million members.

This achievement follows continued strong membership growth and brings the Company closer to its long-term target of 7.25 million subscribers by March 2025, a milestone that represents a remarkable fourfold increase in subscribers in just over three years. This rapid expansion underscores the success of eDreams ODIGEO's subscription model and its growing impact as the world's first and largest travel subscription club. Prime is now the 7th1 largest Europe-based B2C subscription platform, reaching this milestone in just eight years-significantly faster than the longest-established subscription companies in the continent.

Unmatched benefits in choice, convenience and flexibility

Since its launch in 2017, Prime has continuously evolved, expanding its offerings to meet the diverse needs of modern travelers. Today, it provides a comprehensive range of travel products and services designed to deliver unparalleled choice, convenience, and peace of mind. Prime members benefit from a variety of flexibility features, including the ability to freeze prices while finalizing travel plans and cancel bookings for any reason, offering greater flexibility than standard airline refund policies. Prime also offers exclusive AI-personalized and member-only deals on flights, hotels, holiday packages, and car rentals. Subscribers also receive $300 worth of monthly vouchers, and 24/7 priority customer support, ensuring a seamless journey. Subscribers can also share perks with friends and family, further enhancing the value of their membership.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO commented: "We are thrilled to celebrate yet another million added to our subscriber base. As the world's leading travel subscription platform, we are truly making history and we are immensely proud to be Prime. Our customers are increasingly engaged and satisfied, and it's our innovative technology that enables us to deliver hyper-personalized experiences. This achievement further reinforces our commitment to offering exceptional value, flexibility, and convenience to travelers worldwide. We now look forward to our next milestone: achieving our long-term self-set target of 7.25 million members by the end of March, a target we defined 3.5 years ago and are on track to deliver thanks to our strong execution and clear vision."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves more than 21 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped over 7 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

1Based on the subscriber base of comparable Europe-based B2C subscription platforms. This may not cover the entire market.

