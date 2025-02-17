Market Pay completes its fourth acquisition with the purchase of Altapay, strengthening its presence in the Scandinavian market

The Danish company Altapay is a leading payment service provider in Scandinavia, offering payment solutions for online, in-store, and omnichannel merchants.

This acquisition strengthens Market Pay's presence in the Nordic markets and provides the capability to address SMB merchants in all European markets.

PARIS, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Pay Group today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Altapay, a payment service provider (PSP) headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Altapay, which serves over 400 merchants, has developed strong expertise in managing online transactions. With a portfolio of around thirty local and international payment methods, as well as alternative payment options such as BNPL, its platform is highly effective in addressing a wide range of online commerce use cases.

Additionally, Altapay also facilitates in-store payments through a range of next-generation terminals and supports omnichannel payment solutions. Its unified platform aggregates multichannel transactions, streamlining payment data consolidation to optimize merchants' performance and conversion rates.

In 2023, in Denmark alone, Altapay processed €3.1 billion in transactions through its platform. Altapay also operates in Sweden, Norway, and the UK, serving a diverse range of businesses, including retail chains, digital services, tourism, and entertainment.

"The acquisition of Altapay represents an incredible opportunity to enhance our online payment offerings. Their team has developed a cutting-edge, robust, and reliable platform that will seamlessly complement our current solutions. Integrating their teams, expertise, and commercial strength is also a major asset in strengthening our presence in the region." said Frédéric Mazurier, President of Market Pay.

This acquisition - the fourth since 2021 - is part of Market Pay's broader strategy to expand and enhance its payment solutions while accelerating the rollout of its platform across Europe. Market Pay is already operational in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Denmark.

"We are excited to partner with Market Pay, who will keep investing in our growth and development. For the benefit of our customers and partners who now want an even stronger partner to solve their payment needs and make them even more competitive and seamless" added Christian Rasmussen, CEO of Altapay. "We are excited to join Market Pay and contribute to the success of a leading European actor in the payment industry. Our suite of solutions, omnichannel platform, and ecosystem of clients and partners bring new strengths to Market Pay in Northern European markets. At the same time, we will also benefit from the expertise of a tech company born in the retail sector "

Closing of the transaction is expected within the next two months. The transaction is subject to FDI approval.

About Market Pay

Market Pay is a pan-European payment platform offering omnichannel digital solutions. It is the only European payment industry player to manage the entire value chain drawing on its experience in the retail sector. Market Pay provides end-to-end digital solutions to large retailers and small merchants alike by deploying innovating and simplified payment solutions. Its vision: to eliminate payment sector complexity and unleash its entire commercial proposal by bringing cutting-edge innovation to merchants and being the single point of contact for every payment. Founded in 2016, Market Pay currently employs over 320 people in 11 countries and manages 3 billion transactions a year on 180,000 terminals and over 5 million managed cards.

About Altapay

AltaPay is a Danish company specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, offering merchants a single platform to manage online, in-store and mobile transactions. Based in Copenhagen, AltaPay offers end-to-end solutions including payment acceptance, issuing, omnichannel gateway and point-of-sale services. Thanks to a unique integration, customers benefit from complete visibility over their transactions, with settlement and cost information fully reconciled. AltaPay's mission is to simplify payments, enabling companies to focus on growth and global expansion.

