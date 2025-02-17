Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED): Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade and investments with China

140 senior officials and executives from different sectors in Abu Dhabi to explore new opportunities

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum accelerates partnerships in next-generation industries

'Business Connect -Abu Dhabi-Shanghai' enhances collaborations of business communities

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) is leading the emirate's economic delegation to China as part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen partnerships with leading economies and cement Abu Dhabi's stature as global magnet for talent, businesses, and investments.

With bilateral trade between China and the UAE projected to reach $200 billion by 2030, Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its position as an essential gateway for Chinese investment in the Middle East and beyond. The emirate is already home to many of the 6,000 Chinese companies operating in the UAE across key sectors, including technology, financial services, and energy.

The high-level delegation is comprised of around 140 senior officials and executives from government and private sector including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), ADNOC, Mubadala, KEZAD, Hub71, and major companies from different economic sectors.

During the visit, which will start on Monday 17 February 2025, the Abu Dhabi economic delegation will meet senior government officials and key businesses and investors in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong to explore business opportunities and foster strategic relations with Chinese counterparts.

The delegation, led by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, will engage in more than 20 bilateral meetings with top government officials including H.E. Chen Jining, Member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party and Party Secretary of Shanghai, H.E. Yin Yong, the Mayor of Beijing, H.E. Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai, H.E. John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong. It will also meet leaders and representatives of both the public and private sectors to enhance cooperation and attract talents, businesses, and investments to grow, thrive and expand out of Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "A rising economic powerhouse, Abu Dhabi continues to build and strengthen partnerships with leading economies and top trading partners, contributing positively to international efforts to address giga trends and transformations impacting all geographies and industries to ensure a brighter future for our people and the entire humanity"

"Our longstanding relations with China are going from strength to strength, as reflected by the growth of bilateral trade and mutual investments over the past few years, and we are doubling down our efforts to take it to the next level by deepening cooperation and exploring new opportunities in various sectors to create more partnerships. This visit and activities to be organised as part of it underscore Abu Dhabi's commitment to enhancing collaborations with our international partners. We are eager to enable investors and businesses to benefit from ample opportunities provided by our soaring 'Falcon Economy', which is harmonising between advanced technologies, sustainability, human development, and economic diversification as we accelerate the transition towards the next phase of Abu Dhabi's development".

To foster direct engagements between investors and key decision-makers to accelerate partnerships in next-generation industries, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), will organise the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Beijing and Shanghai on 18 and 20 February 2025. To be held under the theme "Invest with Abu Dhabi," the forum will provide Chinese investors and businesses with a platform to explore opportunities in the emirate, which is one of the fastest-growing economies in MENA.

ADIF will feature a comprehensive agenda, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and bilateral meetings from delegates representing various sectors of Abu Dhabi's economy. These experts, including executives from institutions like ADNOC, Mubadala, HSBC, Gulf Capital and more, will provide in-depth insights into the emirate's investment landscape, showcasing opportunities in technology, financial services, healthcare and trade.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in cooperation with ADGM, ADIO and the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce, will organise "Business Connect -Abu Dhabi-Shanghai" on 19 February 2025 to strengthen economic relations and partnerships between the business communities in Abu Dhabi and China.

As Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its favourable regulatory environment and world-class investment landscape, ADIF and "Business Connect -Abu Dhabi-Shanghai" provide suitable platforms for Chinese business leaders to gain firsthand insights into new opportunities, sector-driven initiatives and strategic partnerships in the UAE capital.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abu-dhabi-to-further-enhance-trade-and-investments-with-china-302377961.html