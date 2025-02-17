Safeture AB: Safeture Launches Updated Travel Risk Management Book with New ISO 31030 Chapter

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its initial release, Safeture is proud to announce an updated edition of the acclaimed book Everything You Should Know About Travel Risk Management. This comprehensive guide, written by Safeture's co-founder Andreas Rodman, now includes an all-new chapter dedicated to the ISO 31030: Travel Risk Management standard - a crucial addition for businesses navigating the complexities of global travel in an increasingly uncertain world.

As organizations expand their global presence, employee mobility has become a cornerstone of business success. Yet, with increased travel comes heightened risks, including terrorism, geopolitical instability, health pandemics, natural disasters, and cyber threats. The new chapter delves into how ISO 31030 provides a structured framework to address these challenges while fulfilling an organization's Duty of Care - the legal and ethical responsibility to ensure employee safety during work-related travel.

"This book started off as a simple highlights list for travel risk management (TRM), but during the writing process, it became an in-depth tutorial encompassing most areas within TRM," said Andreas Rodman.

The newly added chapter offers practical insights into:

Understanding ISO 31030's role in mitigating travel-related risks

The link between effective travel risk management and Duty of Care

Step-by-step guidance on ISO 31030 implementation

A practical checklist tailored for travel risk managers in international organizations

"We know that many professionals in HR, risk management, and security are seeking effective ways to protect their employees, especially in these unpredictable times," said Jonas Brorson, CMO at Safeture. "The inclusion of the ISO 31030 framework makes this book a must-read for anyone looking to enhance their organization's travel risk management strategies."

Everything You Should Know About Travel Risk Management is free and designed to educate, inspire, and provide practical tools for organizations at all stages of their TRM journey. This updated edition solidifies itself as a go-to resource for professionals seeking to implement effective travel risk management programs.

For more information: Safeture.com or contact jonas.brorson@safeture.com

To Download the book, click here

