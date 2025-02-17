Barbara Corcoran Brings the House Down at Epique Realty's Shareholders Summit Day 1, Setting the Stage for Innovation and Agent Empowerment

Make Every Moment Count. The Future is Here and It is EPIQUE.

Epique Realty's inaugural 2025 Shareholders Summit kicked off its first full day with a powerful lineup of inspiring speakers, transformative announcements, and groundbreaking new benefits for agents. Held at the Gaylord Texan Resort, the event brought together shareholders, real estate industry leaders, and innovators for a deep dive into the future of real estate under the theme: "Past, Present and The Future is EPIQUE."

A Keynote to Remember: Barbara Corcoran Brings the House Down

The highlight of the day was the keynote address by the legendary Barbara Corcoran, real estate mogul and star of ABC's Emmy-winning Shark Tank. With her signature wit and wisdom, Corcoran captivated the audience with actionable advice and engaging stories of perseverance, reinvention, and fearless ambition. Her six key takeaways resonated deeply with attendees:

Perception creates reality. There are two types of people: Expanders and Containers. Hire happy people and fire complainers-they're poisonous to sales. Fun is good for business. Recognition motivates better than money. The best successes happen on the heels of failure.

"Epique Realty is leading the way in transforming real estate, and it was an honor to share my insights with such a forward-thinking community," Corcoran remarked. "This team is redefining what's possible."

Revolutionizing Real Estate: A Day of Announcements and New Benefits

Throughout the day, Epique Realty unveiled a series of exciting new benefits and initiatives designed to empower agents and redefine the industry.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, opened the day with an energizing address: "At Epique Realty, our mission is simple-put agents first. Today's announcements aren't just about innovation; they're about transforming the way agents work, grow, and thrive. The future isn't coming; it's here, and it's EPIQUE." Attendees were then treated to an inspirational introduction to the first day by the three Co-Founders of Epique, Josh Miller, CEO, Janice Delcid, CFO, and Christopher Miller, COO.

According to Janice Delcid, Epique CFO and Co-Founder "The summit brought together shareholders, real estate industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to discuss the past, present and future of the real estate industry. By collaborating and innovating Epique agents are not only redefining and revolutionizing their business but also empowering all real estate professionals."

Key announcements included:

RevShare+: Introduced by Board Member Sam Rodriguez, this revolutionary revenue-sharing program RevShare+ is revenue share for everyone (all agents) from money Epique brings in from our other companies (title company, etc). Even more announcements are upcoming for Day 2 with additional income for agents. "Our goal with RevShare+, which pays every single agent at Epique revenue share, regardless of production or attraction, is for us to eventually pay YOU to be here!"

GRAPHIQ by Maxa Designs : An innovative marketing platform offering agents personalized branding and marketing solutions to amplify their business.

Epique AI Headshots: Free, unlimited AI-generated headshots developed in-house by Epique's engineers, available in styles like Vacation, Casual, and Business.

Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder at Epique, gave an engaging and inspiring presentation on Epique Operations and the vital importance of Epique's 35 State and National Brokers. He also introduced the five member Broker Success Team, a powerhouse crew of the most experienced and dedicated real estate professionals. Both are critical to the success of brokers and agents nationwide.

Additional highlights included:

Epique in Español : A new program to serve Latino agents and clients in America, presented by Anthony and Hilda Garza and Tony Rodrigues.

Financial Wellness Initiatives : Presentations on innovative 401(k) plans for agents and financial therapy sessions by Erika Wasserman of YourFinancialTherapist.com.

Sustainable Benefits: Epique COO and Co-Founder Christopher Miller along with Brandy McNabb, VP of Operations both emphasized Epique's commitment to delivering unmatched value: "With over 70 benefits, we're constantly pushing the envelope to provide our agents with the tools and resources they need to succeed. These new initiatives reflect our dedication to their growth and success." And VP of Operations, Brandy McNabb shared, "Our strategic partnerships allow us to offer unmatched benefits at low costs, ensuring our agents always have the edge. We're committed to creating value that's sustainable and impactful."

Further updates on Epique's luxury division The Future of Luxury is Epique was presented by Trey Salinas. Luxury Portfolio Advisor for Epique Realty. Trey will drive the company's efforts in the luxury real estate market. Watch for further details revealed later this year after plans are designed and implemented. Global luxury referral branding and marketing tools like immersion experiences, will be designed for elite buyers.

The Global Division led by Jason Riveiro whose expertise in real estate leadership and global strategy is instrumental in helping to reshape the industry and expand Epique's global footprint. Riveiro is developing plans with new opportunities, status updates and directions put in place and details will be released soon.

Three Epique agent volunteers Bryne Duren, Jennifer Jefcoat, and Allison Watkins delivered Epique gives back presentations for the newly minted NEMOis a Natural Disaster Relief Fund and Task Force created by Epique Realty. The program allows agents to donate a portion of their commissions to this fund to support agents facing personal challenges. And the EPIQUE CARES program also allows agents to donate from their Epique Cloud dashboards and Epique will match funds donated up to $1 million. Many donate and even more volunteer to lead and assist program operations so if you're interested, please get in touch.

Jay with Pivo, an event sponsor, delivered a remarkable presentation noting that NAR said theirs was game changing tech to recession-proof business. Many agents watching Livestream commented that this was an AI technology that really saved time and money. Jay indicated that Pivo was proud to support and be a part of democratizing tech along with partners like Epique.

CliqueOffers has two more excellent benefits offered to agents, ECHQ, which delivers a smarter way to sell with cash offers and helps buyers achieve homeownership goals and EQTY, which offers the ultimate Buy-then-Sell solution powered by Calque and allows homeowners access to their equity before selling. More specific details will be provided in an upcoming Press Release.

Building a Legacy of Innovation and Empowerment

As the first day wrapped up, Josh Miller reflected: "Today was just the beginning. From new revenue streams to game-changing tools, everything we do is designed to empower our agents. And tomorrow, we'll take it even further with more exciting announcements."

The 2025 Epique Shareholders Summit continues to demonstrate why Epique Realty is at the forefront of the real estate revolution. With innovation, inclusivity, and a steadfast focus on agents, Epique is building not just a company but a movement that is truly EPIQUE.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a revolutionary brokerage disrupting the industry with its agent-first model. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art and AI technology, industry-defining benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources, free to all agents. Epique Realty operates in over thirty-five states with a solid foundation of inclusion, originality, and integrity for innovative agents. With record-breaking growth and an unstoppable vision, Epique is shaping the future-one bold step at a time. BeEpique

