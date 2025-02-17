nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 17, 2025(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, after the market close on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino's website following the call.

