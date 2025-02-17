InCred Group Acquires Arrow Capital DIFC, Expanding Its Footprint in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE and SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The diversified financial services firm 'InCred Group' today announced the acquisition of Arrow Capital (DIFC) Limited, a leading boutique financial services firm based in Dubai.

Arrow Capital, founded in 2016 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has established itself as a trusted advisor to ultra-high net worth individuals, families, trusts, and corporate entities worldwide. The firm's comprehensive suite of services spans wealth management, investment advisory, corporate finance, and asset management, aligning perfectly with InCred's vision to provide holistic financial solutions to its global clientele. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of InCred's global capabilities across wealth management, investment banking, and asset management, while strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Africa.

Following the acquisition, InCred Global Wealth, with offices in Dubai, Singapore, and London, will manage assets exceeding USD 2 billion, a remarkable milestone for a firm that began operations just over three years ago.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and CEO of InCred Group, said, "The acquisition of Arrow Capital marks a significant milestone in InCred's journey toward becoming a global leader in diversified financial services. Arrow's deep understanding of the Middle Eastern and African markets, combined with its strong client relationships and broad service offerings, will significantly enhance our ability to serve the sophisticated needs of clients across various segments."

Rohit Nanani, Founder and CEO of Arrow Capital, commented, "Joining forces with InCred presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our combined strengths and offer an even more robust suite of services to our clients. InCred's innovative approach and Arrow's expertise across multiple financial domains create a powerful synergy that will drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Srikantan Selvamani, CEO, InCred Global Wealth Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), said, "The Middle East represents one of the fastest-growing wealth markets globally. I am excited to have Rohit lead and grow our existing efforts in the region; with a focus on expanding into new markets, attracting talent and further broadening and deepening our platform, driving us towards our goal of being the most respected financial services firm in the region."

The acquisition will integrate Arrow Capital into InCred's global operations, further strengthening its international presence in Dubai, alongside existing offices in Singapore and London. This move is expected to accelerate InCred's growth trajectory across multiple business lines.

Photo 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621308/Srikantan_Selvamani.jpg

Photo 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621309/Bhupinder_Singh.jpg

Photo 3: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621310/Rohit_Nanani.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621307/InCred_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/incred-group-acquires-arrow-capital-difc-expanding-its-footprint-in-the-middle-east-302378009.html