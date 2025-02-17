Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ is Moving Full Steam Ahead

Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone Business Park project is making excellent progress on multiple fronts

ASC Global Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTC PINK:TKCM) has executed the Formal Purchase Agreement of the APOZ Development site, and have secured multiple Letters of Intent ( L.O.I. ) with several potential companies lately to relocate and establish their manufacturing operations into this very first Asia-Pacific OZ Industrial Park (APOZ) in the State of Texas and the U.S.

At this moment, several foreign entities have executed and expressed strong interests, to set up manufacturing operations in our APOZ Business Park including a Nasdaq listed electric recreational vehicles manufacturer, a space capsule ADU / Pod Home manufacturer, an advanced solar EV charging station manufacturer, and a high-tech Perovskite Solar Cells manufacturer, just to name a few. According to Ms. Xiangru ( Ruby ) Lin who is a Director of the Board, "the preliminary response has been very exciting and well above our expectation, we believe it is definitely the new development trend for many of the manufacturers in the Asia Pacific Region. The overall demand for such a full-service business park in the U.S. is exactly what many manufacturers have been looking for. "

The Company has met with the local county officials on the 16th last month for a DRC ( Development Review Committee ) meeting, and also had meetings with local general contractors, engineering companies and other related service providers as well.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

