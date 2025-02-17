AXE YAMAZAKI Expands to the U.S. Market and Seeks Business Collaborations

Our sewing machine Expands to the U.S. Market and Seeks Business Collaborations

AXE YAMAZAKI CO. LTD., a leading manufacturer of high-quality and user-friendly home sewing machines, has officially launched its U.S. website, https://axeyamazakisewing.com. This marks a significant step in the company's expansion into the American market, making its popular "Model-MM10 AXE YAMAZAKI Sewing Machine" available to U.S. consumers. The brand aims to provide an innovative and easy-to-use sewing solution for sewing enthusiasts across the country. Founded in 1946 in Osaka, Japan, AXE YAMAZAKI has specialized in developing sewing machines for beginners and casual users for over 78 years.

Model-MM10 AXE YAMAZAKI Sewing Machine

The company's mission is to make sewing more accessible and enjoyable for everyone by offering high-quality, easy-to-use sewing machines.

According to Kazushi Yamazaki, CEO of AXE YAMAZAKI CO. LTD., the "Model-MM10" is designed to make sewing effortless and enjoyable. Like other AXE YAMAZAKI models sold in Japan, the MM10 is lightweight, compact, and easy to store, making it ideal for small workspaces. The machine's sleek and modern design allows it to blend seamlessly into any interior, while its user-friendly interface ensures a smooth experience for beginners.

Since its initial release in Japan, the "Model-MM10" has sold over 100,000 units in just three years, with an initial demand so high that customers faced a three-month waiting period. The machine has been featured in numerous Japanese lifestyle and design magazines as a trending product.

Additionally, the "Model-MM10" has received prestigious international design awards, including:

2023 German Design Award (Product Design Category)

2022 Architecture Design Collection Gold Award (Product Design Category)

Following this success, under CEO Yamazaki's leadership, AXE YAMAZAKI has intensified its expansion into the U.S. market. In September 2023, the company partnered with major U.S. retailers, and the initial batch sold out within just one month. The brand later launched sales on Amazon.com, and with the new official website, it has further strengthened its distribution network in the United States.

Looking ahead, AXE YAMAZAKI is actively seeking business partners in the U.S. to support its continued growth. The company welcomes collaborations with retailers, distributors, and industry professionals to help bring its high-quality, easy-to-use sewing machines to a wider audience.

Additionally, CEO Kazushi Yamazaki will be attending QuiltCon Phoenix Convention Center (https://quiltcon.com) on February 22-23.

Media representatives interested in scheduling an interview in advance are encouraged to reach out.

For more information or business partnership inquiries, please contact:

?? ny-yamazaki@axeyamazaki.co.jp

?? https://axeyamazakisewing.com

SOURCE: Axe Yamazaki

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire