BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Result of General Meeting
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the following resolution was duly passed on a poll, as a special resolution of the Company:
(Res. 1). To grant the Directors authority to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's ordinary shares.
The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
A copy of the resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Votes
Total
|% of Available
Voting Rights*
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|26,726,194
|95.75
|1,187,180
|4.25
|27,913,374
|34.07
|58,936
*Available Voting Rights equals 81,921,864
17 February 2025