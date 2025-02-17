Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.02.2025 15:12 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the following resolution was duly passed on a poll, as a special resolution of the Company:

(Res. 1). To grant the Directors authority to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's ordinary shares.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

A copy of the resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Total		% of Available
Voting Rights*		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 126,726,19495.751,187,1804.2527,913,37434.0758,936

*Available Voting Rights equals 81,921,864

17 February 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.