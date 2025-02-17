BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the following resolution was duly passed on a poll, as a special resolution of the Company:

(Res. 1). To grant the Directors authority to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's ordinary shares.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.



A copy of the resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Total % of Available

Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 26,726,194 95.75 1,187,180 4.25 27,913,374 34.07 58,936

*Available Voting Rights equals 81,921,864

17 February 2025