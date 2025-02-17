Benton Harbor High School's Jobs for Michigan's Graduates Students Get Hands-On Experience With Whirlpool Corp. Mentors

Recently, Mosaic CCDA welcomed Whirlpool Corp. mentors and students from Benton Harbor High School's Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG) program powered by Youth Solutions, Inc. for a morning of hands-on experience in project management, retail merchandising, sales and customer service. During the career exploration experience, students learned about community resources and even helped with the Whirlpool Corp. Feel Good Fridge initiative to fight food insecurity!

