Montag, 17.02.2025
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
17.02.25
15:40 Uhr
100,35 Euro
+1,29
+1,30 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2025 15:26 Uhr
Benton Harbor High School's Jobs for Michigan's Graduates Students Get Hands-On Experience With Whirlpool Corp. Mentors

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2025 / Recently, Mosaic CCDA welcomed Whirlpool Corp. mentors and students from Benton Harbor High School's Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG) program powered by Youth Solutions, Inc. for a morning of hands-on experience in project management, retail merchandising, sales and customer service. During the career exploration experience, students learned about community resources and even helped with the Whirlpool Corp. Feel Good Fridge initiative to fight food insecurity!

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As thelast-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
