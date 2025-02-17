Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha: Exits surge as market demand rebounds



17-Feb-2025 / 14:30 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) | Exits surge as market demand rebounds



The tide is turning for Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX). With deal activity accelerating and exits ramping up, Hardman & Co's latest report, AGA Past Inflection Point, highlights why the stock of exitable businesses is growing just as market demand returns. Analyst Mark Thomas breaks down how Apax's portfolio is rebuilding, the impact on NAV growth, and why a rising pace of new investments signals long-term shareholder value. With six exits and multiple fresh investments in 2024 alone, Apax is regaining momentum-and investors are taking notice.

Listen to the interview here .

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .



To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Analyst: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



