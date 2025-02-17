London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - GodmodeHQ, a London-based sales intelligence platform, has launched an AI-powered solution designed to help enterprise sales teams deliver personalized outreach at scale. As AI-driven outbound tools continue to transform the B2B sales landscape, many platforms prioritize volume over meaningful engagement. GodmodeHQ addresses this challenge by leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze prospect data, automate research, and enhance message personalization while maintaining high-quality interactions.

GodmodeHQ finds leads and conducts intricate research, seamlessly

What Changed in Outbound?

Two years ago, sales representatives spent considerable time researching prospects and crafting personalized messages. In many cases, outreach efforts lacked proper research, with messages focusing more on the seller's goals than addressing the buyer's needs.

With the rise of AI-powered tools, outbound emails can now be generated and sent in bulk within seconds. However, this has led to an influx of generic, AI-generated messages, making it increasingly difficult for decision-makers to filter through relevant communications. Even well-crafted messages risk being overlooked amid the growing volume of automated outreach.

As a result, response rates have declined, even as outbound sales activity reaches record levels.

What Now?

As the B2B sales landscape evolves, outbound strategies must adapt to meet increasing engagement expectations. Decision-makers receive a high volume of messages, and buyers now expect value-driven communication rather than generic sales pitches.

Previously, outbound success was largely dependent on volume-sending as many emails as possible to generate responses. However, with the growing number of outbound messages, prospects have become less receptive to generic outreach. To remain effective, sales teams must prioritize high-quality, strategic engagement.

AI-driven technology has made personalization at scale more accessible. Tasks that once required extensive research, data collection, and manual message crafting can now be automated in significantly less time.

A London-based startup, GodmodeHQ, is leveraging AI to address this shift in outbound sales. "We are embedding a company's best practices in sales and marketing into AI agents when we onboard them. Then, we let loose the agents by connecting them to open web and social media data. AI agents look into places quicker and better than any human would and retrieve data that can infer pain points of customers," says Mert Deveci, Founder and CEO of the 2- year-old startup.

The platform also integrates with Gmail, Outlook, and LinkedIn to facilitate multi-channel outreach. "Traditionally, LinkedIn automation and email automation have been separate-however, sequences are much more powerful when they are multi-channel. Bringing LinkedIn was a big feature request from our customers, and now we have around 2,000 LinkedIn accounts sending automated invites and messages at the same time," Deveci added.

GodmodeHQ reports a 35.4% positive reply rate across user campaigns. This data is based on an analysis of 36,000 leads, with an average of three to five campaign steps per lead.

GodmodeHQ primarily serves enterprise B2B sales teams and smaller teams handling high-value contracts. Businesses interested in automating their sales research and personalization with AI-driven human oversight can book a demo to learn more.

GodmodeHQ integrates with Slack, Gmail, and LinkedIn, building personalized automations that convert.

Godmode has announced special access to this tool until the end of February. Businesses can book a demo to explore how automation with human oversight enhances research, personalization, and sales conversion.

About GodmodeHQ

GodmodeHQ is an AI-powered sales and marketing platform designed to automate lead sourcing, account research, and personalized outreach. Founded in 2022, the company offers features such as AI sales associates, automated lead sourcing, account research, personalized messaging, and multi-channel campaign management across LinkedIn and email.

GodmodeHQ integrates with major B2B databases and CRM systems to provide comprehensive prospect data and contextual information.

