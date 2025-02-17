London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - SonderCare, a leader in premium home hospital beds, today announced its latest innovations designed to support aging in place as home renovations surge nationwide. With nearly 90% of adults over 55 preferring to remain in their homes, according to AARP, and accessible home modifications reducing fall risk by up to 30%, the demand for high-quality home care equipment has never been greater. SonderCare's hospital beds combine medical-grade functionality with elegant design, offering a critical solution for individuals seeking safety, comfort, and mobility without compromising on style.

Recent stories-from retirees investing in multi-thousand-dollar home modifications to create barrier-free spaces to a growing number of adults over 50 planning for long-term, in-home care-underscore a nationwide trend: the desire to age in place with dignity and style.

Whether it's widening kitchen aisles for wheelchair accessibility or installing walk-in showers, these renovations are designed to meet the evolving needs of an aging population. Experts emphasize that, in addition to structural updates, integrating quality home care equipment is essential for supporting everyday transitions and safeguarding against falls.

"At SonderCare, we recognize that a truly accessible home isn't defined solely by structural modifications," said Kyle Sobko, CEO of SonderCare. "Our mission is to revolutionize home care by providing premium hospital beds that blend seamlessly into any home environment while offering unparalleled comfort and safety. We're proud to be part of the solution that empowers individuals to live independently and confidently in the homes they love."

SonderCare's Premium Hospital Bed Lineup:

Aura Premium Hospital Bed - Offers ultra-high and low settings, a four-section mattress platform for infinite positioning, and an eight-function wired hand control for ease of use.

Aura Extra Wide Hospital Bed - Includes all the features of the Premium model but with a wider design and a 500-lb weight capacity for added comfort and stability.

Aura Platinum Hospital Bed - Features all Premium model functions with added luxury Crypton fabric upholstery for enhanced aesthetics.

Aura Platinum Wide Hospital Bed - Combines the premium design and comfort of the Platinum model with an expanded width for greater user convenience.

Designed with both users and caregivers in mind, these beds incorporate ultra-low-to-the-floor settings to facilitate safe transfers and prevent falls-an essential feature in modern home care.

Beyond product innovation, SonderCare actively collaborates with senior centers and healthcare organizations to promote safe, accessible living. By integrating state-of-the-art engineering with elegant design, SonderCare is redefining home care solutions for an aging population.

About SonderCare

SonderCare is a leading manufacturer, assembler, and distributor of premium hospital beds designed specifically for home care. With a mission to revolutionize the home care industry, SonderCare combines state-of-the-art engineering with elegant design to offer products that enhance safety, comfort, and dignity. For more information about SonderCare's innovative solutions and to access educational resources on aging care, please visit www.sondercare.com.

