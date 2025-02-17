Anzeige
Montag, 17.02.2025
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2025 16:14 Uhr
KPMG: ESG Voices: ESG and the Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence - What Firms Need To Know

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2025 / In our latest episode of ESG Voices, we're diving into the fascinating implications of the UK's brand-new "failure to prevent fraud" offence. This legislation aims to be a game-changer for corporate accountability and ESG reporting, and we're here to help you navigate it! Join us for an engaging chat with Annabel Reoch, Simon Stiggear, Michael Pollitt, and Ethan Salathiel, as they share valuable insights on how this offence enhances fraud risk assessments, tackles potential challenges, and offers approaches for your organization to maintains compliance and transparency in ESG reporting.

Click here to listen to episode 33 of ESG voices

