KPMG: ESG Voices: ESG and the Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence - What Firms Need To Know

In our latest episode of ESG Voices, we're diving into the fascinating implications of the UK's brand-new "failure to prevent fraud" offence. This legislation aims to be a game-changer for corporate accountability and ESG reporting, and we're here to help you navigate it! Join us for an engaging chat with Annabel Reoch, Simon Stiggear, Michael Pollitt, and Ethan Salathiel, as they share valuable insights on how this offence enhances fraud risk assessments, tackles potential challenges, and offers approaches for your organization to maintains compliance and transparency in ESG reporting.

