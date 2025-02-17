Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market to Hit USD 17.19 Billion by 2030 with 5.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market, valued at US$11.92 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.3%, reaching US$12.62 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$17.19 billion by 2030. Benign prostatic hyperplasia is a condition in males in which the prostate is enlarged, leading to difficulty in urinating. The growing incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) cases is expected to drive the demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment. The aging population is a global demographic trend characterized by an increasing proportion of older individuals due to longer life expectancy and declining birth rates. The rising incidence of obesity in males is also expected to increase the incidence of BPH as the two factors are closely associated. Obesity leads to several issues, such as rising sympathetic nervous activity, altered endocrine status, increased intra-abdominal pressure, increased inflammation process, and oxidative stress, favorable conditions for developing BPH. However, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is considered adequate, providing reduced recovery times and fewer complications compared to traditional surgery. Additionally, the high growth potential of emerging economies, along with the favorable funding investments for BPH drug development, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Based on drug type, the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market can be divided into three segments: alpha-blockers (a-blockers), 5-alpha reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs), and other drug types [combination drugs, muscarinic receptor antagonists (MRAs), and phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitors]. The alpha-blockers (a-blockers) category is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Factors driving the growth of alpha-blockers (a-blockers), include an aging population. Alpha-blockers (a-blockers) are recommended as first-line treatment for BPH as it relax the smooth muscle of the prostate and bladder neck to improve urine flow and reduce bladder outlet obstruction. These are highly efficient drugs, such as monotherapy, in treating BPH-associated lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS).

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market, by type, is segmented into Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP), Laser Surgery, UroLift Procedure, Rezum Procedure, Robot-assisted Waterjet Ablation, Prostatic Stenting, Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT), Transurethral Needle Ablation of the Prostate (TUNA), Prostatic Arterial Embolization (PAE) and Other Procedures. The Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because TURP, a well-established and cost-effective first-line preferred treatment procedure, is often covered by insurance and is typically less expensive than newer options regarding the procedure and hospital stay.

Based on therapy, the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market is segmented into monotherapy and combination drug therapy. In the upcoming years, monotherapy is expected to grow at the fastest rate because to the rising prevalence BPH patients, cost efficiency, and convenience in treating BPH. Low risk of side effects and drug interactions, significantly improving the quality of life.

Based on the type of end-user, the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics, and home care setting. Between 2024 and 2030, the home care setting segment is predicted to expand at the fastest rate. The growth rate of the home care setting segment can be attributed to the large patient population of individuals being administered medication in the convenience and efficiency of indoor settings. Medications like alpha-blockers or 5-alpha reductase inhibitors can be taken orally, contributing to market growth.

The global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America is the largest regional market for BPH treatment. The North American market comprises the US and Canada. The rising geriatric and obese population and the availability of research funding are the major factors driving the market growth. Initiatives by key players are also expected to contribute to the market. The large share of the US in the North American BPH treatment market can be mainly attributed to the growing target population, the high incidence of BPH, and the strong presence of medical device manufacturers. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies, high disposable incomes, a strong and improved healthcare infrastructure, research funding, and product launches.

The US has a strong healthcare system with advanced infrastructure. The robust healthcare infrastructure, combined with specialized healthcare facilities and a rising number of hospitals which drives the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market in the country. The growing geriatric population along with an increasing number of BPH cases is supporting the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market growth.

The funding supports the development of cutting-edge technologies like Robotic waterjet assistance which are increasingly shaping the BPH treatment landscape. For instance, Zenflow, Inc., a US-based medical device company that is developing a minimally invasive treatment for urinary obstruction caused by, benign prostatic hyperplasia announced that it has closed a USD 24 million Series C financing round. The round includes new investor Cook Medical as well as existing investors Indus Opportunities, F-Prime Capital, Medical Technology Venture Partners, and others.

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market is consolidated, with top companies holding significant market shares. The top three players in the drug type market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK) Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) and Viatris Inc. (US. Also, the top three players in the type of market includes Teleflex Incorporated (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and Olympus Corporation (Japan) dominating the market.

Players in this market are focusing on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product approvals, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and other developments such as regulatory approvals to increase their BPH treatment products portfolio, cater to customer needs, increase their profitability and expand their presence in the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market.

By Drug Type

Viatris Inc. (US) is the leading player contributing a share of 10-12% in 2023 in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market The company offers 1,400 approved molecules of various therapeutic areas which includes key brands and generics recognized globally. The brand division caters to the BPH surgical products market, i.e., Apha1 adrenergic antagonist known as CARDURA (doxazosin).

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK) is the second leading Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market player, with a 6.0-8.0% share in 2023. The Commercial Operations segment has three product groups: Vaccines, Specialty Medicines, and General Medicines. The company offers various products to treat chronic & acute diseases. The products for BHP treatment are provided through its General Medicines product group under the Commercial Operations segment. The company offers 5-Alpha-Reductase Inhibitors by the brand name Avodart and a combination drug with dutasteride 500 µg and 400 µg tamsulosin hydrochloride by the brand name Duodart. In July 2023, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Recordati entered into an agreement with GSK to commercialize Avodart (dutasteride) and Combodart/Duodart (dutasteride/tamsulosin) across 21 countries, mainly in Europe, excluding only those where GSK already has a distribution agreement in place.

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) In the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market the company accounts for a share of around 4-6% in 2023. Pharmaceutical products are manufactured and marketed by a single business segment. Th key segments targeted are immunology, anti-infectives, oncology, urology, and metabolic applications. The company provides alpha blocker Harnal (Tamsulosin hydrochloride) for the treatment BPH by the Urology category. The company have a global presence in around 40 countries across the world.

By Type

Boston Scientific Corporation (US) is the leading Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market player, with a share of 9.0-10.0% in 2023. The various procedures offered by the company include Greenlight XPS Laser System, Moxy Fiber, and Rezum Systems for treating BPH.

Teleflex Incorporated (US) is ranked as the second leading player in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market. In 2023, The company is contributing a share of 8.0-9.0% in 2023. The Interventional Urology segment offers the UroLift System which is a minimally invasive technology benign prostatic hyperplasia. The company has also introduced the UroLift system in China to make notable progress in advancing other high-growth products and line extensions through the regulatory process.

Olympus Corporation (Japan) accounted for a share of 8.0% in 2023 in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market. The underlying high-frequency technology of PLASMA has been used for over 17 years. It offers proven therapy for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and expanded reimbursement for differentiated MIS BPH devices, which provide better clinical outcomes and elevate the standard of care.

COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2023

We have selected six market vendors based on their capabilities, innovations, product offerings, and business strategies. A comprehensive list of all the vendors in this market was created through a product mapping strategy and MarketsandMarkets analysis. Our selected vendor mix includes companies from Tier 1-Tier 4 to cover the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment market. Based on their performance in each criterion, the vendors are divided into four categories: Stars, Emerging Leaders, Omnipresent Players, and Participants.

