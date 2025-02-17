Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Raythink Showcases Cutting-Edge Infrared Thermal Imaging Solutions for the Oil and Petrochemical Industry at EYGPES 2025

YANTAI, China, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), an innovator in the infrared thermal imaging industry, makes a high-profile appearance at EGYPES 2025. Raythink presents its innovative technologies and thermal imaging products at Hall 1, booth 1E49, at Egypt International Exhibition Center.

The oil and petrochemical industry involves large-scale equipment and complex processes, often dealing with high temperatures, high pressures, and explosive hazards. Traditional industrial safety inspection methods face inefficiency and high risk. Infrared thermal imaging converts infrared radiation into visible thermal imaging, offering non-contact temperature measurement, high efficiency, precise equipment condition monitoring, and traceable data for the oil and petrochemical industry applications.

At this exhibition, Raythink presented comprehensive solutions and core products tailored to the entire production process of the oil and petrochemical industry. These solutions cover various applications, including equipment condition monitoring and fault diagnosis, pipeline leak detection, high-temperature equipment monitoring, tank level detection, and electrical equipment inspection, which aim to detect faults and improve production efficiency.

The exhibition highlights included Raythink's cost-effective handheld thermal imager: the RM200 series, RM305, CX200+, and CX200SE+, featuring precise temperature measurement and high-resolution infrared detectors. The RM200 series, equipped with different focusing methods and lens sizes to meet diverse customer needs. Additionally, Raythink introduced the RG600C and GT4260F gas infrared detection devices. The RG600C, equipped with high spatial resolution and sensitivity uncooled detector, enables non-contact temperature measurement, and visual gas leak localization while meeting daily precise temperature measurement needs, making it an ideal choice for gas leak detection, emission management, and industrial safety inspection in the oil and petrochemical industry.

The exhibition also showcased various online infrared thermal imaging solutions. The TN220, designed for real-time temperature monitoring in confined spaces such as factory power systems' electrical cabinets, was exhibited alongside the TN460 and ATR1280. The TN460 features a fully upgraded precise temperature measurement algorithm, supporting high-precision, high-temperature equipment monitoring in the ultra-high temperature range of 0°C to +2000°C. The ATR1280 is equipped with an industry-leading 1280*1024 high-resolution infrared detector, providing more precise thermal imaging and accurate temperature measurements suitable for specific situations.

Infrared thermal imaging technology provides efficient, precise, and safe solutions for equipment condition monitoring and fault diagnosis in the oil and petrochemical industry. It helps enterprises achieve safe production, cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and intelligent transformation.

