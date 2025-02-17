Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - The Welcome's pioneering South Korean companies from Gwangju-ECOPEACE, HOGREEN AIR, UNICOMPANY, and INDJ-are presenting revolutionary innovations at CES 2025, leading the way in sustainability, drone technology, industrial safety, and emotional AI.









ECOPEACE Launches Healing Boat: A Smart Solution for Water Purification

ECOPEACE is making waves with its Healing Boat, an eco-friendly filtration vessel designed to combat pollution in lakes, rivers, and reservoirs.

This game-changing solution not only cleans contaminated water but also collects real-time environmental data to prevent future pollution.

Strategic Business Team Leader Sion Lim announced the company's expansion into the U.S. market, stating:

"Healing Boat is more than a purification system-it's a proactive approach to environmental sustainability, ensuring cleaner water bodies worldwide."

HOGREEN AIR Introduces Hydrogen Fuel Cell Drone for Long-Distance Operations

HOGREEN AIR has unveiled a hydrogen-powered drone that boasts extended flight endurance, geo-mapping capabilities, and people-tracking functionalities.

With over 40 patents backing its advanced fuel cell technology, this drone is a breakthrough for environmental research, disaster management, and surveillance.

CEO Seongho Hong stated:

"With this technology, we're pushing the boundaries of what drones can achieve, from search-and-rescue missions to large-scale environmental mapping."

UNICOMPANY Enhances Workplace Safety with AI-Powered Infrared Monitoring

UNICOMPANY is spearheading workplace safety innovations with its AI-integrated infrared cameras, which detect hazardous zones and prevent industrial accidents.

CEO Seungwan Eun emphasized the company's mission:

"We are committed to setting a new standard in workplace safety, ensuring every industry benefits from smarter, AI-driven monitoring systems."

INDJ Integrates Emotional AI into Call Centers and Automotive AI Assistants

INDJ is at the forefront of emotional AI, developing AI systems that recognize human emotions with 91% accuracy.

This technology is revolutionizing call centers, providing empathetic AI assistants that improve customer satisfaction and reduce operational costs.

CEO Wooju Jung highlighted INDJ's vision for AI-driven human interaction:

"Our AI goes beyond automation-it understands emotions, transforming customer service and in-car AI experiences."

INDJ is expanding into automotive AI, developing emotion-aware vehicle assistants that detect driver fatigue and adjust settings for safety.

About The Welcome's Gwangju Companies at CES 2025

The Gwangju Pavilion at CES 2025 showcases pioneering AI and sustainability innovations that are redefining technology-driven industries worldwide.

