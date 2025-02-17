Boomerang Ventures Leads Seed Round in Lizzy Care to Advance AI-Driven At-Home Dementia and Memory Care Solutions

Boomerang Ventures, a combination venture studio and fund, led a $2.6million Seed funding round for Lizzy Care, a health tech company offering an innovative tech-enabled platform for at-home dementia and memory care. This investment marks Lizzy Care's official addition to Boomerang Ventures' portfolio, reinforcing the firm's commitment to supporting transformative solutions in connected health technologies set to disrupt healthcare for the better.

Lizzy Care: A Holistic Care Approach Leveraging Technology

Lizzy Care is reimagining dementia and memory care by combining personalized, tech-enabled solutions with compassionate companionship. With this bold approach, Lizzy Care helps families enhance the independence and dignity of their loved ones living with dementia. Its platform seamlessly integrates predictive analytics, real-time care coordination, and local care management, making high-quality dementia care more proactive and accessible than ever.

Addressing the Gaps in Dementia Care

"Dementia care today is fragmented and reactive, leaving families struggling to navigate complex care decisions," said Dr. Marc Rothman, CEO of Lizzy Care. "At Lizzy Care, we're addressing this challenge head-on with an intuitive platform that empowers caregivers, enhances communication, and ensures families experience the joy and comfort they deserve, by focusing on enhancing the quality of life for their loved ones. Boomerang Ventures' investment will be instrumental in expanding our platform, advancing product development, and accelerating our impact in key markets."

Lizzy Care's clinical oversight is led by geriatrics experts, ensuring that individuals receive proactive, top-tier dementia care. Lizzy Care is integrated with clinical practices to deliver the new CMS GUIDE program, expanding its access to comprehensive memory care services.

"The demand for dementia care is skyrocketing as the population ages and conditions like Alzheimer's become more common. In 2023, the global dementia treatment market was valued at about $17 billion and is expected to keep growing at nearly 8% a year through 2030," said Oscar Moralez, Founder & Managing Partner at Boomerang Ventures. "At Boomerang, we don't just invest in technology-we invest in exceptional leadership and expertise. At the core of every investment decision we make is a solid, experienced team. We are confident in Lizzy Care's seasoned team, led by Dr. Marc Rothman. His extensive expertise in geriatric medicine, home-based care, and healthcare business strategy positions them to transform at-home dementia and memory care. Their approach will ensure care is more accessible, effective, and proactive, exactly when it's needed most."

The Lizzy Care App: Technology for Seamless Care

Lizzy Care's smart technology enables families and care teams to stay connected through the Lizzy Care App, which offers:

Real-time updates on patient status and care coordination

Predictive analytics to anticipate patient needs

Local care management for coordinating personalized home care and medical visits

Secure messaging for seamless communication between caregivers and healthcare providers

HIPAA compliance to safeguard patient information and ensure security

Funding Allocation: Scaling Innovation and Expanding Reach

Boomerang Ventures' investment will support Lizzy Care in:

Hiring and quality assurance to enhance service delivery

Sales and clinical resource expansion for greater reach

Product development and regulatory measures to prepare for Medicare Readiness in 2025

Geographic expansion into New York, the Tri-State area, North Florida, Kentucky and Indiana

Launching partnerships with clinical sites and value-based healthcare organizations

Advancing Connected Health Technologies

"As a company dedicated to connected health innovation, we recognize the urgent need for better dementia care solutions," said Moralez. "Lizzy Care is at the forefront of this transformation, delivering an AI-powered, personalized approach that aligns perfectly with our focuses on aging, chronic care, and at-home care. We are excited to partner with Lizzy Care as they scale their impact and redefine dementia care for families nationwide."

About Lizzy Care

Lizzy Care is a health tech company headquartered in New York dedicated to reimagining dementia and memory care with consumer-facing, tech-enabled solutions. By combining predictive analytics, care coordination, and real-time escalation, Lizzy Care empowers caregivers and improves patient outcomes. The company's technology-driven approach, integrated with Medicare reimbursement models, makes it a scalable and accessible solution for families nationwide. For more information, visit https://hilizzy.com.

About Boomerang Ventures

Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Boomerang believes that better patient care begins with identifying and solving the biggest challenges in healthcare. Boomerang Ventures is proudly and strategically based in Indianapolis, where the healthcare and entrepreneurial business climate is a thriving community ripe with opportunities. With a secure niche at the intersection of health technology, studio-fund synchronization, and the Midwest, Boomerang differentiates itself from the competition. Boomerang Ventures is Healthcare Innovation, Reimagined. For more information, visit boomerang.vc.

