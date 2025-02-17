Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - Apaly, a technology platform that connects employees and families of regional and national employers with Advanced Primary Care (APC) providers nationwide, has announced the successful completion of its over-subscribed seed funding round. The round, finalized in December 2024, was led by 412 Venture Fund in Pittsburgh, along with three other venture capital firms, and joined by several individual investors, including noted healthcare innovator and founder Tim Barry. Barry has previously run a $3B IPA (Independent Physician Association) Medicare Advantage plan, has been named in Modern Healthcare's Top 100 Most Influential People in 2023, and co-founded VillageMD.

Founded by Dr. Jerry Beinhauer, Apaly brings the benefits and value of APC to self-funded employer health plans, creating an exceptional experience for plan members and significant savings for employers. "Unfortunately, accessing the healthcare system can be a confusing and frustrating experience," says Dr. Beinhauer, "but for those with a doctor in the family, the experience is totally different. At Apaly, our core belief is that everyone should experience what it feels like to have a doctor in the family, and we have amazing employer and provider partners who support and share that same belief."

What is Advanced Primary Care (APC)?

APC (Advanced Primary Care) is a healthcare model in which providers charge a monthly subscription fee in exchange for unlimited patient access. These providers typically limit the number of patients in their practice, allowing them to spend 30 to 60 minutes per visit and offer after-hours availability through text, chat, and video. This approach emphasizes building personal relationships with patients and their families to deliver more tailored care. Employees enrolled in a self-funded plan supported by Apaly are not charged for access to the platform or APC providers available through Apaly.

In addition to delivering a tremendous experience for members, Apaly's iteration of Advanced Primary Care (called APC+), integrates several additional services into the program that lower costs for employers, further enhances the patient experience, and supports the direct patient-provider relationship. "By providing clinicians with the tools, guidance, and services that enhance treatment delivery, while simultaneously helping patients navigate the system to access high quality, lower cost options, Apaly is seeking to bring patients, treatment, and providers into better alignment," says Dr. Beinhauer.

Expanding Market Reach

Apaly currently partners with multiple Fortune 500 companies, collectively supporting more than 150,000 members nationwide. The company has primarily focused on large-scale, enterprise-level employers and is set to onboard eight additional Fortune 100 clients in 2025. Expanding its strategy, Apaly is now targeting mid-market employers with 500 to 5,000 employees, who often face tighter cost constraints. To support these distributed populations, Apaly has established a community of highly vetted APC (Advanced Primary Care) providers, who must meet a 25-point vetting standard across more than 5,600 locations nationwide.



Apaly logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/240807_15b104a0345efb17_001full.jpg





Dr. Jerry Beinhauer, Founder & CEO of Apaly



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/240807_15b104a0345efb17_002full.jpg

Personal Experience Shapes Apaly's Mission

"Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where every Apaly user feels like they have a doctor in the family," Dr. Beinhauer added. "Health scares bring uncertainty, and having access to the right provider at critical moments can ease that uncertainty."

Dr. Jerry Beinhauer, a family medicine physician, founded Apaly following his wife's brain tumor diagnosis. As a doctor, Dr. Beinhauer was able to expedite her care, securing an MRI within hours of her symptoms, consulting with a neurologist the same day, and connecting with multiple brain surgeons across the country. Within a week, his wife met with the most experienced surgeon for her condition-a process that typically takes weeks or months for most patients.

"Reflecting on the experience, it was clear how fortunate we were to navigate the healthcare system so quickly," Dr. Beinhauer said. "Apaly endeavors to create a way for everyone to access that same level of personalized care."

"Most people have to navigate lengthy wait times, multiple appointments, and the complexities of the healthcare system to receive treatment," said Dr. Beinhauer. "Apaly APC+ supports a direct personal relationship between the patient and their provider, who is then there for them whenever needed, especially in those unfortunate and scary times."

About Apaly

Apaly is a technology platform that is helping to deliver the next generation of healthcare on a nationwide scale. Advanced Primary Care Plus (APC+) by Apaly recognizes the patient-physician interaction as being the fundamental, most important event in the entire healthcare system, provides the platform to help foster this relationship, and aims to enable all participants to experience what it is like to have a doctor in the family.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240807

SOURCE: AK Infinite