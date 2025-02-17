Prosmile Completes Acquisition of Neptune Dental Located in New Jersey

Acquisition grows Company's presence in New Jersey

ProSmile(or the "Company"), a leading multi-specialty dental services organization (DSO) and the fastest growing dental organization on the East Coast, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Neptune Dental Care, located in Neptune, New Jersey, on February 5, 2025. This acquisition further strengthens ProSmile's growing presence in New Jersey and complements the Company's rapidly expanding portfolio of dental practices. This move follows ProSmile's recent growth through strategic acquisitions and complements its existing practices across the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are excited to welcome Neptune Dental Care to the ProSmile family," said Hugh Carey II, President and CEO of ProSmile. "The Neptune team brings a wealth of experience and shares our commitment to providing exceptional patient care. This acquisition is an exciting opportunity to expand our reach in New Jersey, and we look forward to working closely with the team to enhance the patient experience."

This acquisition marks ProSmile's eight add-on acquisition. Since TriSpan's initial investment in ProSmile in May 2019, the Company has continued to make significant strides in the dental services sector, increasing its footprint across the East Coast, and Midwest expanding its platform of comprehensive dental care.

About ProSmile

Founded in December 2020, ProSmile is a leading multi-specialty dental services organization with a network of more than 1,800 premier healthcare professionals serving patients in more than 80 locations throughout the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. ProSmile's practices offer a range of services from basic exams and cleanings to specialty services, including pediatrics, endodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, and oral surgery.

About TriSpan

Founded in 2015, TriSpan, LLP is a private equity firm with offices in New York and London that invests in middle market companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. TriSpan, LLP is committed to creating value through using a combination of deep operational and financial resources to accelerate growth and drive improved performance. Since inception, the firm has completed 24 platform investments, alongside nearly 100 bolt-on acquisitions across its portfolio. For more information, please visit www.trispanllp.com.

SOURCE: ProSmile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire