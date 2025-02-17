Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - Podsqueeze announces an AI-powered platform that enables traditional TV and radio to repurpose content into podcasts, short-form videos, and social media posts.

Founded by Lisbon-based entrepreneurs Tiago Ferreira and João Amaro, Podsqueeze is a bootstrapped platform that has grown to serve over 55,000 users worldwide. The tool leverages artificial intelligence to generate transcripts, show notes, blog articles, social media posts, and short-form videos from a single audio or video file.

"As media consumption shifts away from traditional formats, broadcasters and content creators are increasingly looking for efficient ways to adapt. Younger generations are redefining modern content consumption with their preference for short-form videos, podcasts, and social media. Only 48% of young audiences watched TV during an average week last year, a sharp decline from 76% in 2018," said João Amaro, co-founder of Podsqueeze. "Podcasts are an ideal format for repurposing content across multiple platforms," he adds further. "A single video podcast can be transformed into transcripts, blog articles, and short clips for YouTube, Instagram Reels, and other social media channels-maximizing reach and engagement with minimal effort."

"With podcast listenership projected to exceed 500 million in 2024 and podcast advertising revenue outpacing overall digital ad growth, the demand for high-quality, adaptable content is on the rise. However, many traditional media organizations struggle to integrate AI automation into their workflows. Media consumption is changing rapidly, and traditional broadcasters need efficient tools to keep up," said Tiago Ferreira, co-founder of Podsqueeze. "Our platform helps automate time-consuming tasks so content creators can focus on producing engaging material while reaching wider audiences."

As digital platforms continue to dominate, solutions like Podsqueeze provide a bridge for legacy media to stay relevant, ensuring content is optimized for modern consumption trends.

Podsqueeze is an AI-powered platform that helps podcasters, media companies, and content creators automate content repurposing. From transcripts and blog articles to short-form videos and social media posts, Podsqueeze streamlines the process of adapting content for today's digital landscape. Founded in Lisbon, Portugal, the platform serves over 55,000 users worldwide.

