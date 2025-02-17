Lenovo Honored With Prestigious Corporate Governance and ESG Awards

Lenovo has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards for its exceptional corporate governance and ESG efforts.

Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE:992)(ADR:LNVGY) has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards for its exceptional corporate governance and ESG efforts. The awards were given by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and jointly from the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC) and Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU).

Lenovo's Gold Award in the Most Sustainable Companies/Organizations category of the Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards, organized by the HKICPA, highlights its outstanding performance in both corporate governance and ESG practices. This accolade reflects Lenovo's commitment to integrating these principles into its group's values, strategies, and operations. Notably, this marks the twelfth consecutive year that Lenovo has received awards from the HKICPA. According to the judges' report, Lenovo was awarded the Gold Award for its thorough articulation of key risks and relevant disclosures in its annual report, ongoing investment in diversified business growth, appointment of the lead independent director, provision of direct access for investors to engage with independent directors, promotion of a diverse board, development of its own ESG data management system and collaborations with accredited third parties on verification for certain environmental data.

Furthermore, Lenovo received the Award of Excellence inCorporate Governance and Award of Excellence in ESG under the Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies category, organized by CHKLC and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy (CCGFP) of HKBU. These awards recognize listed companies for their robust governance practices and structure that fuel the business growth, as well as their comprehensive ESG strategies. Lenovo's governance structure, and board diversity and independence were praised by the judges, along with its mature ESG management system and innovative actions.

Early this month, Lenovo was awarded the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, the leading global provider of business sustainability ratings. With a score of 85/100, this recognition places Lenovo in the top 1% of all companies rated by EcoVadis worldwide and underscores its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

For more information on Lenovo's global sustainability, environmental and social impacts and governance practices, please refer to the latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report published in June 2024.

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

