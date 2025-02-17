News on Richard Wolf/Photocure Collaboration: Interim Flexible BLC solution available in countries where System blue and Richard Wolf reusable flexible cystoscopes are cleared

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces an update regarding its ongoing collaboration with Richard Wolf to develop a high-definition flexible blue light cystoscope for global commercialization. The development process for an optimized solution is progressing on plan, with an interim solution now available to centers in all countries where System blue and other components are cleared.

A collaborative R&D process such as this sometimes yields new discoveries. An interim solution for blue light flexible cystoscopy combining existing equipment parts was born from that process. The interim solution makes the Richard Wolf System blue platform compatible with one of its reusable flexible scopes.

The interim set up does not replace the optimized high-definition solution that is under development. Yet it can serve an unmet need in bladder cancer, giving urology centers the option of using blue light flexible cystoscopy, for example in surveillance, until the new flexible HD scope becomes available. Photocure and Richard Wolf will work with centers interested in purchasing the add-on equipment, including delivery, set-up and training to utilize the interim solution.

The strategic partnership between Photocure and Richard Wolf builds off a longstanding relationship between the two companies associated with co-promotion, disease awareness, education, market development, and clinical research.

About Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer ranks as the 8th most common cancer worldwide - the 5th most common in men - with 1 949 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate)1a, 614 000 new cases and more than 220 000 deaths in 2022.1b

Approx. 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men.1 It has a high recurrence rate with up to 61% in year one and up to 78% over five years.2 Bladder cancer has the highest lifetime treatment costs per patient of all cancers.3

Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all BC cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS) and T1 lesions. In MIBC the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3 and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.4

About Hexvix®/Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Hexvix/Cysview is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder, making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®). BLC with Hexvix/Cysview, compared to standard white light cystoscopy alone, improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors, and better management decisions.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix directly in the U.S. and Europe and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix/Cysview in China, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. Please refer to https://photocure.com/partners/our-partners for further information on our commercial partners.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com/news

