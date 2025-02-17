Final Offer Acquires Private Collection

Private Collection adds more than $1B in additional off-market inventory to Final Offer, giving brokerages, agents and their consumers more choices to collaborate, make offers and transact

Final Offer, the leading offer, negotiation and collaboration platform for residential real estate, today announced the acquisition of Private Collection, a source of listing information for off-market properties. The addition of Private Collection expands on Final Offer's recent launch of Exclusive Listings, adding more than $1B in off-market inventory to its platform.

Private Collection has built a passionate following among brokerage customers, with nearly 100% adoption of active agents and total sales volume of more than $1B. The acquisition of Private Collection accelerates Final Offer's market share of enterprise brokerage customers seeking to provide their agents with a tool to share off-market listings within their brokerage as well as their clients and prospective clients. With full integration into Final Offer, buyer agents can share and comment on exclusive listings and then make offers and negotiate the transaction seamlessly within one integrated platform.

"We are excited to welcome Private Collection to the Final Offer family. Their vast inventory and unparalleled access to exclusive listing intelligence will further empower agents to better serve their clients with more access to exclusive inventory and elevated negotiation tools during their real estate journeys," said Judd Hoffman, Co-CEO of Final Offer. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and innovative solutions for all listings to agents and their clients."

Final Offer allows agents to provide their buyers with early access to pre-market listings within their brokerage, giving them a competitive advantage in buying properties before they reach the broader market. Private Collection customers and their sellers will now be able to receive, counter and accept offers as well as utilize a buy-it-now option (The Final Offer Button) within Final Offer, allowing buyers to purchase a property without the risk of losing. Final Offer Exclusive Listings allows properties to be marketed twice-as an exclusive pre-market listing to test pricing and gather feedback without accumulating "days on market", then potentially leveraging the open market either before or after the first offer is in hand to cast the widest possible exposure.

"Having practiced real estate for more than 20 years in the DC metropolitan area, I saw the gap in the availability of exclusive listing information for agents and their clients," says David Bediz, CEO of Private Collection. "With Final Offer's rapid growth across the United States and Canada, coupled with its existing Exclusive Listing offering, Private Collection is a natural fit to accelerate growth. I'm thrilled to join this talented team to further expand Final Offer across North America."

Exclusive Listings' seamless integration with the Final Offer platform gives brokerages a competitive edge to attract and retain top talent, offer unique listing marketing opportunities and provide buyer agents and their prospective buyers with access to inventory prior to it being available anywhere else.

"As an avid user of Private Collection, I couldn't be more thrilled to see this solution fully integrated within the Final Offer platform," said Jeff Hickey, Vice President of Technology and Innovation of Go Network. "The rapid pace of adoption by our agents has made a material impact to the bottom line for agents, the brokerage, and consumers alike."

About Final Offer

Final Offer is an agent-driven, consumer-centric platform dedicated to streamlining the search, collaboration and offer negotiation experience in residential real estate. The platform provides real-time offer alerts, transparency in negotiations, and the ability to manage both on-market and off-market listings with ultimate flexibility. For more information, visit finaloffer.com .

