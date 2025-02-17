Port53 Expands Presence in India With New State-of-the-Art Security Operations Center

Fortifying the Future: Port53 Expands in India with a Cutting-Edge Security Operations Center to Tackle AI-Powered Threats

Port53, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions and services, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations in India with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC) in Bengaluru. Having established a presence in Bengaluru three years ago, this significant upgrade reflects Port53's commitment to strengthening its global cybersecurity capabilities and supporting businesses worldwide with advanced security solutions.

Port53 CEO Omar Zarabi Cuts Ribbon at New Bengaluru Office

A proud moment for Port53! CEO Omar Zarabi cuts the ribbon at our new state-of-the-art Security Operations Center in Bengaluru, India, marking a major milestone in our global cybersecurity expansion

Omar Zarabi, CEO of Port53, traveled to India this week to officially inaugurate the expanded office space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating this exciting milestone with the India team. As cyber threats continue to escalate on a global scale, Port53 recognizes the importance of having a strong presence in key regions to better serve customers and enable channel partners across the Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Asia.

The newly expanded Port53 Center of Excellence in Bengaluru will serve as a cutting-edge SOC, housing a team of top-tier security analysts and developers dedicated to real-time threat detection, incident response, and building advanced orchestration and automation capabilities. This upgraded facility will play a crucial role in harnessing AI-driven security solutions to stay ahead of adversaries who are increasingly leveraging AI for malicious purposes.

In addition to expanding its operations, Port53 is launching its go-to-market strategy for India, recognizing the country's rapid digital transformation and the growing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions. Through their strong partnership with Cisco, Port53 is bringing XDR and Managed XDR (MXDR) services to Indian businesses, equipping them with next-generation security tools to navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape.

"The expansion of our Bengaluru office marks a major milestone in Port53's journey," said Omar Zarabi, CEO of Port53.

"This new facility represents our next chapter - one where we enhance our capabilities, invest in local talent, and continue delivering world-class security solutions to customers across the globe. India is a key market for cybersecurity solutions and a hub of exceptional talent. With this expansion, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class security services while enabling our partners and customers worldwide with next-generation cybersecurity solutions."

With this expansion, Port53 reaffirms its mission of empowering businesses with seamless, AI-driven security that adapts to the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

For more information, visit www.port53.com

SOURCE: Port53

Related Images

Port53 India Team

Port53 CEO Omar Zarabi with the India Team in the new office.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire