Equity Union Real Estate: Modernism Week 2025 Signature Home Tour Property Listed for Sale

2455 S. Via Lazo, Palm Springs represented by Equity Union Real Estate's John White

Equity Union Real Estate announced that it has listed 2455 S. Via Lazo in Palm Springs. The home was showcased in Modernism Week 2025's Signature Home Tour and is also featured in the current issue of Palm Springs Life Home + Design magazine.

2455 S. Via Lazo, Palm Springs



Located in the beloved Indian Canyons neighborhood of south Palm Springs, this beautiful home has been thoughtfully renovated and boasts sweeping canyon and mountain views. It was built in 1963 as a model home for the burgeoning neighborhood and has been transformed over the years to expand the footprint without compromising the original design. The home was originally designed for developer Harry Kelso as part of Canyon Country Club Estates by Ray Levanas, AIA, a one-time Warner Bros. film set designer.

"I discovered this home nearly 4 years ago while on a buyer's tour. It was a real fixer upper. The buyer passed, but my husband, Travis Smith, who is an interior designer, and I thought it was a perfect project house. We had a lot of fun renovating and redesigning this home", said John White, of the John White Group at Equity Union, who is also the homeowner and seller. The home has 3,934 sq.ft. with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and is currently listed for $2,995,000.

About Equity Union: The independent brokerage has over 850 agents companywide and sells over $3 Billion in sales volume annually. Headquarters for Equity Union are based in Los Angeles, CA with 12 branches across Southern California, including Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and La Quinta in the Coachella Valley.

SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire