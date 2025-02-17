FloQast Enhances Financial Efficiency Across APAC with Xero Integration

Seamless integration empowers corporate accounting teams and accounting firms to transform financial operations without disruption

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2025, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced a direct integration with Xero , the global small business platform, for customers in the Australia-Pacific (APAC) region. The integration offers a vital solution for high-growth businesses, multi-entity organizations, and geographically dispersed teams using Xero, helping them streamline their financial processes and enhance operational efficiency with minimal disruption. The integration is also ideal for accounting firms in the Client Accounting Services (CAS) segment that manage multiple clients on the Xero platform.

"We're excited to bring this integration to the APAC market, where Xero plays a vital role in supporting a large segment of the accounting industry," said Jason Toshack, Managing Director of FloQast Australia. "As the region continues to grow, we're committed to delivering a solution that not only improves financial efficiency but also aligns with our mission to provide a smooth, disruption-free transformation process for accountants."

The FloQast and Xero integration empowers organisations to transform their accounting operations, enhancing visibility and efficiency in the monthly close process by automating reconciliation and streamlining workflows. Through the integration, teams close faster and with greater confidence. Additional features include:

Out-of-the-Box Convenience : FloQast's integration with Xero offers a seamless, ready-to-use solution, allowing general ledger trial balances to flow directly into FloQast for efficient account reconciliation and discrepancy analysis as part of the recurring close process.

: FloQast's integration with Xero offers a seamless, ready-to-use solution, allowing general ledger trial balances to flow directly into FloQast for efficient account reconciliation and discrepancy analysis as part of the recurring close process. Automated Data Flow : Once the initial setup is complete, the integration runs effortlessly in the background, leveraging advanced technology to eliminate the need for manual intervention. This allows accounting teams to focus on higher-value tasks while ensuring financial accuracy.

: Once the initial setup is complete, the integration runs effortlessly in the background, leveraging advanced technology to eliminate the need for manual intervention. This allows accounting teams to focus on higher-value tasks while ensuring financial accuracy. Real-Time Balance Refresh: Within the FloQast application, users can easily initiate real-time pulls of account balances from Xero with just a few clicks, ensuring up-to-date financial data whenever necessary.



For more information about the FloQast and Xero integration:

Visit the webpage (https://floqast.com/solutions/xero-integration/)

(https://floqast.com/solutions/xero-integration/) Visit the FloQast listing on the Xero App Store (https://apps.xero.com/app/floqast?utm_source=app-partner&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=gl-app-partner-blog&utm_content=floqast)

(https://apps.xero.com/app/floqast?utm_source=app-partner&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=gl-app-partner-blog&utm_content=floqast) Read our blog (https://floqast.com/blog/floqast-expands-financial-efficiency-across-apac-with-xero-integration/)



About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams - including Bunnings, 2XU, Harris Farms, DoorDash, and Snowflake - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

Contact: