DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Multiple System Atrophy Market Set to Experience Significant Growth with Breakthrough Therapies by 2034 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the multiple system atrophy treatment market is anticipated to change during the forecast period as companies across the 7MM are diligently working towards the development of novel treatment options to combat the existing treatment-based unmet needs. Key players, such as Theravance Biopharm, H Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, AskBio, Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Biogen, and others are involved actively in developing potential treatment scopes.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare neurological disorder that leads to the progressive deterioration of nerve cells in the brain, impacting both the autonomic nervous system and motor control. This progression disrupts vital functions, including breathing, digestion, and bladder control.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2023, there were approximately 71,800 prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM. Of these, the US accounted for 60% of the cases. According to the estimates, in 2023 there were around 56,600 nOH symptomatic cases of MSA in the 7MM.

The current therapeutic management of MSA is based on symptomatic treatment and has witnessed little change for a decade. No specific neuroprotective treatment is available so far, leaving a survival time of usually less than 10 years after the diagnosis is made.

Learn more about the MSA treatment landscape @ Drugs for Multiple System Atrophy Treatment

NORTHERA (droxidopa) is the first approved treatment for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH), a condition affecting 66-90% of patients with multiple system atrophy and contributing significantly to disability and injuries in these individuals. In 2006, Chelsea Therapeutics International acquired the drug's license from Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma. The US FDA granted accelerated approval for NORTHERA in February 2014 for its symptomatic benefits in adult patients with nOH. However, the drug lost its exclusivity in February 2021.

The drug used to treat Parkinson's disease, most notably levodopa (SINEMET), is also prescribed for MSA individuals. However, the efficacy of such medications varies greatly among the affected individuals. In addition to levodopa, other medications commonly used to treat Parkinson's disease may also be prescribed for individuals with MSA. These include dopamine agonists like ropinirole (Requip) and pramipexole (Mirapexin), which enhance the activity of dopamine receptors in the brain, aiding in the transmission of dopamine signals.

Midodrine hydrochloride (ProAmatine) is commonly used to manage low blood pressure, which can sometimes be linked to MSA. Other adrenergic drugs, such as ephedrine, may also help address low blood pressure, while L-threo-dihydroxyphenylserine (L-DOPS or L-threo-DOPS) is another option for treatment.

For symptoms like urinary issues and erectile dysfunction (ED), which often appear early in men with MSA, medications such as sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), or vardenafil (Levitra) may be prescribed. MSA is typically treated with a mix of off-label and generic drugs, including clonazepam, vitamin E, propranolol, baclofen, and amantadine, which have shown improved efficacy. Additionally, N-acetyl cysteine, a precursor to the antioxidant glutathione, may offer potential benefits by modulating glutamatergic, neurotrophic, and inflammatory pathways.

To know more about MSA treatment options, visit @ New Treatment for Multiple System Atrophy

The current MSA market is lacking in novel approved therapies, with the majority of the market being driven by off-label treatments and generics. Given the existing knowledge gaps and the absence of effective neuroprotective treatments, several leading pharmaceutical companies are actively advancing their early and mid-phase trial candidates in hopes of developing a breakthrough therapy that can lead the MSA treatment market. Promising drugs that could make a significant impact in the coming forecast period include TD-9855(Ampreloxetine) (Theravance Biopharma), Lu AF82422 (H Lundbeck A/S), ATH434-201/-202 (Alterity Therapeutics), AAV2-GDNF gene therapy (Brain Neurotherapy Bio/ Asklepios BioPharmaceutical), ION464 (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Biogen), and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab major MSA market share @ Multiple System Atrophy Market Report

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) is an experimental norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI) being developed for the treatment of symptomatic nOH, with a once-daily dosage. It strongly binds to norepinephrine transporters, and by inhibiting these transporters, it increases the extracellular levels of norepinephrine. Based on the results from clinical trials like SEQUOIA, REDWOOD, and OAK, TD-9855 is not currently seen as a major contender in the field. However, after aligning with the FDA on the study design, the company is now conducting a Phase III study (CYPRESS) to evaluate its effectiveness in treating symptomatic nOH in individuals with multiple system atrophy.

Lu AF82422 is a human monoclonal antibody aimed at targeting the toxic alpha-synuclein proteins associated with MSA pathology. Its goal is to halt or slow down disease progression by eliminating these detrimental proteins. The compound showed promising results in Phase II trials and has been granted orphan drug and SAKIGAKE designations. Currently, it is undergoing Phase III trials.

ATH434 is a small molecule aimed at preventing the aggregation of pathological proteins linked to neurodegeneration. It helps reduce the abnormal buildup of aS and tau proteins in animal disease models by restoring the brain's normal iron balance. ATH434 has also received an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the US FDA and the European Commission for the treatment of MSA.

The company is currently running a Phase II clinical trial with ATH434, where ATH434-201 is being tested on patients with early-stage MSA, while ATH434-202 is being studied for patients with advanced MSA. In collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Florey Institute of Neuroscience, the company is also conducting preclinical studies in Parkinson's disease.

Discover more about drugs for MSA in development @ Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for MSA are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the MSA market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for MSA in the 7MM is expected to grow fromUSD 43 million in 2023 with a massive CAGR of 50.6% by 2034. This growth is mainly driven by the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2025-2034).

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Multiple System Atrophy Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the MSA country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The MSA market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

nOH Symptomatic Cases of MSA

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM MSA market. Highlights include:

10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this MSA market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the MSA market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the MSA therapeutic space.

Related Reports

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key MSA companies, including Theravance Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, AskBio, Kainos Medicines, CORESTEM, ProMIS Neuroscience, H. Lundbeck A/S,among others.

Parkinson's Disease Market

Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson's disease companies, including UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, Annovis Bio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), AbbVie, Cerevel Therapeutics, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Parkinson's disease companies, including Cerevel Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neuraly, Peptron, Biogen, Roche, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Modag, Annovis Bio, BioVie, United Neuroscience, Luye Pharma Group, AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical, Cerevance Beta, Nobilis Therapeutics, BlueRock Therapeutics, Taiwan Mitochondrion Applied Technology, NeuroDerm, Pharma Two B, Serina Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, CuraSen Therapeutics, Takeda, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma, XWPharma, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, VistaGen Therapeutics, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Living Cell Technologies, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Alkahest, Kissei Pharmaceutical, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia companies, including PharmaTher Inc., Neurolixis SAS, Gala laboratories, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Contera Pharma, Vistagen, Ipsen Pharma, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Zambon Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma SA, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multiple-system-atrophy-market-set-to-experience-significant-growth-with-breakthrough-therapies-by-2034--delveinsight-302377791.html