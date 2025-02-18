Alaska Energy Metals Corporation: Alaska Energy Metals Announces Resignation Of Director

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("Alaska Energy Metals," "AEMC," or the "Company") announces that Mark Begich has decided to resign from his position as a Director of the Company, citing time constraints owing to changes in his other business activities. On behalf of all at Alaska Energy Metals, Company President Gregory Beischer thanks Mr. Begich for his contributions.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

