www.chinafy.com: Optimizing Web Performance and Compliance in China: Lianwei and Chinafy Forge Strategic Partnership

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinafy, the leading cross-border web optimization platform and Lianwei, a trusted provider of security and compliance consulting services announced a strategic partnership to begin Q1 2025.

This partnership enables multinational corporations (MNCs), Nasdaq-listed companies, and tier-1 educational institutions to overcome the twin challenges of web performance and compliance when engaging with China's unique digital ecosystem.

About Chinafy

Chinafy's innovative solution combines proprietary resource optimization technology with best-in-class near-China content delivery networks (CDNs). The platform addresses critical challenges such as third-party resource compatibility and website functionality issues, empowering businesses to deliver fast, fully functional, and secure web experiences in China. By integrating seamlessly with existing web infrastructure, Chinafy provides businesses with a turnkey solution to enhance their China presence without operational disruption.

For more on Chinafy, visit here.

Strategic Partnership Overview

Lianwei's deep expertise in local security compliance-including ICP filing and data protection-will complement Chinafy's technical capabilities. Together, they offer a comprehensive solution that helps enterprises navigate the operational, technical, and regulatory complexities of engaging with China's digital landscape.

Tian Xing, General Manager of Lianwei PanYun, remarked, "This cooperation not only helps Lianwei to successfully develop overseas markets but also meets the requirements of overseas customers for domestic security technology. It paves the way for their future deep-rooted efforts in the Chinese market."

Mutual Benefits and Key Highlights

Enhanced Compliance and Performance: Businesses gain Lianwei's localized regulatory expertise paired with Chinafy's advanced web optimization technology to achieve both compliance and performance.

Content Integration: Both companies will feature thought leadership content, enriching resources for prospective clients.

"Our partnership with Lianwei represents an exciting opportunity to further drive technical innovation with specialized regulatory expertise," said Jodie Chan, SVP of Partnerships at Chinafy.

"By working together, we're empowering businesses to more effectively navigate the unique challenges of entering and succeeding in the China market."

Driving Value for End Users

Whether overcoming web performance hurdles or achieving regulatory compliance, Chinafy and Lianwei are equipped to help enterprises thrive in one of the world's most complex digital environments.

Looking Ahead

Chinafy and Lianwei continue to be committed to setting a new standard for cross-border solutions, enabling businesses to focus on growth while meeting technical and compliance demands. Their collaboration simplifies China's digital landscape, paving the way for long-term client success.

For more information about Chinafy, visit www.chinafy.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optimizing-web-performance-and-compliance-in-china-lianwei-and-chinafy-forge-strategic-partnership-302377933.html