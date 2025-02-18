LG Electronics, Inc.: LG TO SHOWCASE EXPANDED "FIT & MAX" KITCHEN SOLUTIONS WITH ZERO CLEARANCE AT KBIS 2025

New Product Leverages Company's Innovative Technologies and Design Prowess to Offer an Effortlessly Elevated Kitchen Experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to showcase its "Fit & Max" kitchen solution at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, offering a design that seamlessly fits into spaces while maximizing both capacity and performance. Boasting Zero Clearance technology, the company's cutting-edge kitchen appliances are an ideal fit for any kitchen.

The expanded lineup includes three-door and four-door refrigerators with Zero Clearance - a technology that minimizes wasted space, provides impressive installation flexibility and helps homeowners achieve a stylish built-in kitchen aesthetic. Thanks to cleverly-designed hinges, the main compartment doors can open fully with only 4 millimeters of clearance between the side of the appliance and the surrounding cabinetry or adjacent wall.

The new models also leverage the company's proprietary Thin Door technology, which adds to the visual appeal of the new refrigerators and further contributes to optimal space efficiency in the kitchen. 100 millimeters-thick on previous models, the doors have been slimmed down to just 55 millimeters, delivering a sleek and sophisticated appearance without sacrificing insulation performance.

Moreover, LG's new lineup provides a generous capacity, ensuring ample space for storing food items, beverages, and ingredients. The newly designed middle- and freezer-drawers offer enhanced accessibility and easier, more convenient organization. The new, premium LG refrigerators also on show at KBIS 2025, feature Dual Ice Solution and Mini Craft Ice, allowing users to elevate their favorite drinks, chill refreshments for a party, or quickly cool a hot soup or broth with freshly-made ice.

In addition to refrigerators, LG expands its product lineup with a wider range of "Fit" offerings, combining space-efficient design with enhanced performance in various appliances. Another standout from the LG kitchen solution lineup is the new Flush Depth dishwasher, which fits perfectly with standard-depth cabinetry for a seamless and streamlined look. The new dishwasher incorporates advanced cleaning and drying technologies, including QuadWash Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry, to deliver industry-leading performance and enable the 1 Hour Wash & Dry cycle. LG's QuadWash Pro technology creates microbubbles that thoroughly remove stains from dishware, while Dynamic Heat Dry utilizes a dry boost function to enhance drying performance. Drying effectiveness is further increased by the company's AutoVentDry function, which automatically opens the dishwasher door after the completion of a cycle.

"An ideal fit for today's kitchen and lifestyle, LG's expanded Zero Clearance lineup presents next-level user experiences through advanced innovation and thoughtful design," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "We will continue to introduce appliances that offer customers the best of performance, style and convenience for a truly differentiated kitchen experience."

Visitors to KBIS 2025 from February 25-27 can experience all the latest LG kitchen innovations, including the new kitchen solutions, at the company's booth (West Hall W2417, Las Vegas Convention Center).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621246/Image1__LG_Fit_and_Max_Kitchen_Both.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621247/Image2__LG_Fit_and_Max_Kitchen_REF.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621248/Image3__LG_Fit_and_Max_Kitchen_DW.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-to-showcase-expanded-fit--max-kitchen-solutions-with-zero-clearance-at-kbis-2025-302378450.html