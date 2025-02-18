MANILA, Feb 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In an era where cyber threats evolve at an unprecedented pace, organizations must adopt a proactive approach to safeguard their digital assets. The 2025 Cyber Resilience Summit: Delivering Competitive Advantage Through Security, hosted by Customized Training Solutions (CTS) Pte. Ltd. , will bring together top cybersecurity experts, government officials, and industry leaders to explore cutting-edge strategies for strengthening cyber resilience.What Is the Event About?The 2025 Cyber Resilience Summit, which will be held at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Philippines and Zoom on March 5-6, 2025, is a premier two-day event designed to address the growing cyber threats and equip organizations with actionable solutions. The summit will focus on a holistic approach to cybersecurity integrating People, Processes, and Technology to ensure business continuity and long-term resilience.Key topics include:- Data-Driven Intelligence - Strengthening cybersecurity through predictive analytics and continuous monitoring.- Future-Proofing Cybersecurity - Harnessing emerging technologies like AI to enhance cyber resilience.- Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) - Bridging gaps to establish a robust cybersecurity framework.- Fraud, Deepfakes, and Scams - Combating SMS hijacking, e-wallet risks, and financial fraud.- Cybersecurity in Banking & Fintech - Addressing sector-specific challenges and solutions.Why Is This Summit Important?Cyber threats are not just an IT issue they are a business imperative. Organizations that fail to adapt to regulatory changes, third-party risks, and AI-driven cyberattacks will struggle to maintain their competitive edge."We are committed to empowering businesses with practical cybersecurity strategies that go beyond compliance. Our goal is to foster collaboration between the private sector, government, and academia to build a resilient digital ecosystem," said Marylen Ramos-Velasco, CEO, Customized Training Solutions Pte. Ltd.Who Will Speak and What Will They Cover?The summit features an impressive lineup of renowned global cybersecurity leaders, including:- Engineer Jose Carlos P. Reyes, Director of the Cybersecurity Bureau, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), for the opening keynote address on Securing the Digital Battlefield: Building a Resilient Digital Ecosystem- Ts Mohd Zabri Adil Bin Talib, Head of Responsive Technology & Services, CyberSecurity Malaysia, discussing E-Sovereignty and Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding Nations in the Digital Era.- Government Panel on Tackling Cybercrime with Col Francel Margareth Padilla-Taborlupa, Battalion Commander, Philippine Army, Cybersecurity; Ts Mohd Zabri Adil Bin Talib; Police Colonel Jay Guillermo, Chief, Cyber Response Unit, Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group; Dr. Elizalde Javier Duran, MIT, Chairman & President, CyberSocPH, Chief IT Officer, National Police College & Chief, Center for Cybersecurity and Safety, PPSC-NPC, which will be modered by Mr. Edwin Cordenete, CEO, S&B Learning Co, IT Trainer and Consultant- AI and Risk Management: Transforming Threat Detection and Response lead bys. Jeia Tirante, SVP, ITRM Head, UnionBank of the Philippines with panelists, Mr. Jojo Nufable, ECE, CMC, CSM, LSSBB, CCISO, VP & Group Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer, St. Luke's Medical Center, Mr. Marlon Sorongon, CISO, Maybank Philippines & Maybank New York; Mr. RB Banez, Chief Information Security Officer, Fintech Company; and Mr. JC Principe, CEO / CISO, of Cloud Master Technologies Corp- Fireside Chat: Lessons from the Field: Tales of Recovery and Resilience with Ms. Charmaine Valmonte, Chief Information Security Officer, Aboitiz Group and Mr. Frank Vibar, Chief Information Technology Officer, Asian Hospital and Medical Center moderated by Mr. Ricson Singson Que, President & CEO of SQrity-..and more CXO from varied industries and countries to cover important topics to empower Cyber ResilienceWho Should Attend and Why?This summit is designed for CISOs, IT security professionals, risk managers, regulators, corporate leaders from varied industries (financial institutions, healthcare, government, manufacturing and more), and technology executives who are responsible for protecting critical assets, securing financial transactions, and ensuring regulatory compliance."Cybersecurity is no longer just about defense it's about gaining a competitive advantage. Businesses that prioritize cyber resilience will be the ones that thrive in the digital economy," stated Marylen Ramos-Velasco, CEO.How Can You Participate?Participants can join the summit in person or virtually. The event will feature keynotes, fireside chats, panel discussions, and interactive Q&A sessions to provide attendees with practical, real-world insights.Register now at https://www.ctsolutionsglobal.com/empowering-cyber-resilience-summit to secure your spot at the 2025 Cyber Resilience Summit and become a part of the global cybersecurity conversation.About Customized Training Solutions Pte. Ltd.Customized Training Solutions Pte. Ltd. knows the importance of enhancing your business most valuable assets, your employees. We are Asia's Most Trusted Training and Business Solutions Partner. Website: https://www.ctsolutionsglobal.comFor media inquiries, please contact:Marylen RamosVelascoenquiries@ctsolutionsglobal.com+65 65244 973Source: CTS