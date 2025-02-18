Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec Sets Fastest EV Record at 'Attack Tsukuba 2025'

Hyundai N sets fastest electric vehicle (EV) record at 'Attack Tsukuba 2025' with IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Spec, in a time of 57.446 seconds

Renowned Japanese professional driver, Nobuteru Taniguchi, drove the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec to victory, beating the previous EV record at the circuit

The record-breaking performance strengthens Hyundai Motor's position in Japan's growing EV market

Hyundai Mobility Japan also showcases the recently revealed IONIQ 5 N DK Edition

SHIMOTSUMA, Japan and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company's IONIQ 5 N has set a new standard in electric vehicle (EV) performance, achieving the fastest lap time by an EV at the 'Attack Tsukuba 2025' motorsport event in Japan, February 15.

Held at the legendary Tsukuba Circuit in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, the track is known for its compact and challenging layout, providing the perfect stage for participants to showcase the capabilities of their vehicles. Hyundai N entered the event with the IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Spec, driven by renowned Japanese professional driver, Nobuteru Taniguchi.

"I'm honored to have had the opportunity to drive the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec at Attack Tsukuba 2025, which enabled me to significantly break my previous EV record", said Taniguchi. "The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec stops well and handles excellently. Despite the power, the control is outstanding, with great cornering and smooth, stable corner-exit. I could push the car to the limit with real confidence."

The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec, a motorsport variant of the award-winning IONIQ 5 N, is no stranger to winning. It took victory at the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in the modified production electric SUV category, setting a new record in the process.

The vehicle is designed to showcase the strengths of the production-spec IONIQ 5 N without significant modifications. The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec retains the standard car's high-performance power electronics (PE) system. Through software tuning, the TA Spec's maximum output has been boosted to 687 PS, with the rear motor's power increased by 37 PS compared with the standard IONIQ 5 N.

Additional upgrades include N Active Sound+ with modified speakers (over 120 dB), new shock absorbers, motorsport-grade brakes, 18-inch Yokohama ADVAN 005 slick tires, a high-downforce aerodynamic package, a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat, a Sabelt six-point Hans safety harness, a PPIHC-specification roll cage, and an EV fire suppression system.

With a lap time of 57.446 seconds, the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec is the fastest EV ever to lap the Tsukuba Circuit. This result was almost two seconds faster than the nearest EV competitor, despite the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec using mostly production components in critical systems such as its motors, battery and control electronics.

This achievement signifies Hyundai's advanced EV technologies and strengthens Hyundai Mobility Japan's position in the country's small but growing EV market. Hyundai Mobility Japan recently launched the INSTER sub-compact electric SUV in the Japanese market, further expanding its EV portfolio.

"Today's record is a clear demonstration of Hyundai's commitment to advancing EV technologies and delivering exceptional performance," said Joon Park, Head of N Management Group. "The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec's new record, using primarily production components, is not only a significant milestone that validates our technological prowess, but also demonstrates Hyundai N's commitment to bringing high performance EVs deeper into global car culture through events such as Attack Tsukuba."

