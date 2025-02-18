Le Monde Gourmand Expands into the United Kingdom with LOOKFANTASTIC

NEW YORK and WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to build a collection of addictively indulgent fragrances? Good news UK fragrance lovers - the wait is over! Le Monde Gourmand is thrilled to announce its official launch at LOOKFANTASTIC.com , Europe's leading online premium beauty retailer.

Customers can now shop Le Monde Gourmand's most beloved scents, including Crème Vanille, Fleur de Blonde, Pistachio Brûlée, and Lait de Coco, along with an extended selection from the brand's full range.

"LOOKFANTASTIC is excited to launch Le Monde Gourmand, bringing the trending gourmand fragrance category to our customers at accessible prices, democratising access to premium-inspired scents and ensuring we cater to all fragrance lovers, regardless of budget." Frankie Whitehead, Senior Fragrance Buyer, LOOKFANTASTIC

"We've been engaged with the British community of fragrance fans for several years and couldn't be more thrilled to finally offer the brand at a retailer with such broad reach in this market. We can't wait to learn what the audience loves and deepen our relationships with consumers and influencers as Le Monde Gourmand continues expanding its promise of attainable creative perfumery." Ann Somma, Chief Brand Officer, Le Monde Gourmand.

Le Monde Gourmand is renowned for its high-quality, clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free fragrances, crafted at an accessible price point. Expert perfumers carefully develop each scent to evoke emotion and create lasting impressions, making luxury fragrances more attainable.

"The launch of Le Monde Gourmand at LOOKFANTASTIC in the UK is a thrilling moment for the brand and a pivotal milestone in our strategic international expansion. LOOKFANTASTIC, with its unmatched drive and ambition in the beauty e-retail space, is an ideal partner for us as the UK remains a key market. We are excited to collaborate with this leading voice in the beauty industry to introduce our unique gourmand scents to British consumers. This partnership is more than just entering a new market; it marks the beginning of our ambitious global expansion, set to unfold throughout 2025." Brice Paulik Kadari, VP, Brand Lead, Le Monde Gourmand.

Le Monde Gourmand is now available for UK consumers at: https://www.lookfantastic.com/c/brands/le-monde-gourmand/

About Le Monde Gourmand:

