Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Ascension Profits Pte Ltd, a pioneering force in Affiliate Network Optimization and with a team with more than 50 years of combined business, marketing and optimisation experience, announces the launch of its Affiliate Multiplier Bootcamp.

This bootcamp is a two-and-a-half-day workshop dedicated to empowering individuals on how to start, build and scale their own online affiliate business and be at the forefront of Affiliate Network Optimization.

It will offer participants ongoing support and multiple ways to start a profitable business that may serve as a backup plan and be run from the comfort of their homes.

Under the leadership of co-founder Terence Tan, who brings 18+ years of digital marketing expertise, Ascension Profits has managed networks of 1,000s of affiliates across multiple continents.

"Our mission is to bridge the critical gap in the Affiliate Industry," says Terence Tan, co-founder of Ascension Profits. "We've observed that most affiliates are left to navigate the complexity of affiliate marketing alone. Our systematic approach, combining proven training methodologies with cutting-edge marketing strategies, has consistently delivered exceptional results for both partners and affiliates."

The company's training programs and methodologies have gained recognition for their effectiveness in transforming complete beginners into successful affiliates.

Key achievements that position Ascension Profits as an industry leader include:

Partnerships with 10+ major Affiliate Network Partners globally

Development of systematic training programs

Organization of International Workshops and Events globally

Recognition from major media outlets worldwide

The company's success is built on three core principles: systematic success through proven methodologies, results-first approach focusing on measurable outcomes, and continuous adaptation to evolving market opportunities.

For Affiliate Network Partners seeking to optimize their affiliate networks or potential partners interested in collaboration opportunities, Ascension Profits offers comprehensive consultation services and partnership programs.

About the company: Ascension Profits specializes in Affiliate Network Optimization and Training. The company works with leading Affiliate Network Partners worldwide to maximize their affiliate network performance through proven systems, comprehensive training programs, and strategic optimization techniques.

