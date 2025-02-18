Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTC Pink: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a market update regarding its ongoing exploration, resource development, and strategic initiatives as it advances its graphite assets - the Lac Aux Bouleaux, Standard Mine, and Black Pearl Projects - in Québec, Canada.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "The unprecedented economic conflicts and rising geopolitical uncertainty make a diversified and resilient supply chain more essential than ever. Now is the time for Canada to accelerate the development of its critical mineral resources to secure its position in global markets. At Graphano, we are committed to this effort by responsibly advancing our graphite projects to meet the growing demand for sustainably sourced graphite in emerging green energy technologies."

Planned Initial Resource Estimate and Expanded Metallurgical Work

For 2025, Graphano remains focused on unlocking the value of its graphite properties and expects to publish an initial resource estimate for select zones that have been explored to date on the Lac Aux Bouleaux and Standard Mine Projects (together, the "Projects"). This estimate will provide a clearer understanding of the Projects' potential and serve as a foundation for future development and production planning.

Additionally, the Company plans to expand its metallurgical work to further assess and optimize the production of a high-quality graphite concentrate suitable for battery applications and industrial uses.

Strategic Partnerships to Fast-Track Development

As part of its growth strategy, Graphano is actively seeking strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of its graphite assets. The Company is engaging with potential partners to advance project financing, technical development and future production.

Canada's critical materials potential is essential for building diversified clean energy technologies supply chains. As domestic critical materials production strengthens Canada's economic growth and supports global net-zero targets, Graphano aims to be a key supplier of clean graphite worldwide.

Continued Exploration and Prospecting Activities

Graphano remains committed to advancing its projects and will continue to conduct basic prospecting activities in areas that have yet to be explored. As per the Quebec's new permitting requirements, Graphano has submitted Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) applications for all its properties. The Company will focus on non-intrusive exploration techniques that do not require ATI authorization while working through the permitting process to resume broader exploration programs.

Commitment to Growth and Development

Graphano remains dedicated to responsible and sustainable development, maintaining strong community relationships, and ensuring full compliance with all regulatory requirements. The Company appreciates the patience and support of its shareholders as it navigates these new regulations and continues working towards long-term project development.

Further updates on exploration progress, resource estimates, and partnership developments will be provided as milestones are achieved.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its projects to meet the demands of the future.

