JETOUR Set to launch T1 in Saudi Arabia with Modern Features

WUHU, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETOUR has officially announced that the T1, its lite off-road SUV and a prime example of the "Travel+" strategy, will be launched in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 19th.

T1 gives its drivers comprehensive driving capabilities, allowing them to explore the city and wilderness without limits. Under the hood, a 2.0T engine and an 8AT bring a 20% increase in combustion speed and a 30% improvement in transient response.

JETOUR T1 serves as a bridge between urban commuting and off-road adventures. It fully considers the impact of local terrains and driving scenarios on the driving experience. The fully automatic, XWD system is easy for new drivers, able to adapt to different situations. Meanwhile, seven driving modes let drivers handle diverse driving situations efficiently and switch between them seamlessly. It combines great off-road performance with urban SUV comfort.

As a lite off-road vehicle, the T1 is built for strength and protection. 85% of the T1's laser-welded steel cage body is made of high-strength steel, which can minimize the risk of secondary injuries. The double-door rings enhance strength by 20%, while the roof can provide strong dynamic support to accommodate greater cargo needs.

What's even more exciting is that the T1 offers advanced features like a big touchscreen, a digital panel, sunproof glass and a Sony Audi system to enhance the driving experience.

In November 2024, T1 made its global debut at the Jeddah Motor Show. This month, all eyes are on the upcoming global launch of the T1 in Saudi Arabia, which will offer the T1 an opportunity to showcase its distinctive design and remarkable capabilities to a wider audience. The T1 is also set to solidify JETOUR's standing in the international market. More importantly, it will herald a new era of unparalleled driving experiences in the Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621293/image_5011064_39173611.jpg

