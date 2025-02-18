The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.02.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 18.02.2025Aktien1 GB00BN0VZ646 Ferrari Group PLC2 GB00BNXJB679 HBX Group International PLC3 US5949728878 MicroStrategy Inc. PFD SER A4 CNE100002FH5 Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co. Ltd.5 KYG989M51017 Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd.6 US25460P2039 Direct Communication Solutions Inc.7 US15713L1098 CervoMed Inc.8 US33830Q2084 5E Advanced Materials Inc.9 US1031973076 Boxlight Corp.10 CA3619705021 Gabriel Resources Ltd.11 US62526P6043 Mullen Automotive Inc.12 US67421J2078 Oatly Group AB ADR13 CA69841D2086 Pangea Natural Foods Inc.Anleihen1 US00182FBM77 ANZ New Zealand [Intl] Ltd.2 US00216NAE94 ASB Bank Ltd.3 USQ1269WAA38 Bank of New Zealand4 US91282CMN82 United States of America5 USU14178FL34 Cargill Inc.6 EU000A1Z99W5 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]7 US91282CMM00 United States of America8 US912810UG12 United States of America