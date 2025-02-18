The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.02.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 18.02.2025
Aktien
1 GB00BN0VZ646 Ferrari Group PLC
2 GB00BNXJB679 HBX Group International PLC
3 US5949728878 MicroStrategy Inc. PFD SER A
4 CNE100002FH5 Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co. Ltd.
5 KYG989M51017 Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd.
6 US25460P2039 Direct Communication Solutions Inc.
7 US15713L1098 CervoMed Inc.
8 US33830Q2084 5E Advanced Materials Inc.
9 US1031973076 Boxlight Corp.
10 CA3619705021 Gabriel Resources Ltd.
11 US62526P6043 Mullen Automotive Inc.
12 US67421J2078 Oatly Group AB ADR
13 CA69841D2086 Pangea Natural Foods Inc.
Anleihen
1 US00182FBM77 ANZ New Zealand [Intl] Ltd.
2 US00216NAE94 ASB Bank Ltd.
3 USQ1269WAA38 Bank of New Zealand
4 US91282CMN82 United States of America
5 USU14178FL34 Cargill Inc.
6 EU000A1Z99W5 Europäischer Stabilitätsmechanismus [ESM]
7 US91282CMM00 United States of America
8 US912810UG12 United States of America
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard