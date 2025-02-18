The ground-mounted 75 MW project features over 136,000 solar panels deployed across a 80-hectare site. Retail electricity units belonging to Philippine power company AboitizPower will offtake the energy produced. Singapore-headquartered renewables developer Gurin Energy has finished a 75 MW solar plant located in Palauig, in the northeastern Zambales province of the Philippines. It is the company's first operational project and features over 136,000 ground-mounted solar panels across an 80-hectare site. It is owned by Shizen Inc, a fully-owned subsidiary of Gurin Energy, which has a partnership ...

