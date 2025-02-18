Sunboost emerged as the top solar installer in the sub-100 kW rooftop PV market in Australia last year, having deployed more than 10,000 rooftop systems in 2024 with a combined capacity of almost 100 MW. From pv magazine Australia New data from industry consultancy Solar Nerds shows Sunboost was the top-ranked solar installer in the national small-scale technology certificate (STC) market in 2024, rolling out 10,432 rooftop PV systems with a total capacity of 99,415 kW. Sunboost, part of National Solar Energy Group (NSEG), was also the most prolific installer in the 0-15 kW residential market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...