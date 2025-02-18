Tap Global Group Plc - Grant of Employee Options

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

18 February 2025

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

Grant of Employee Options

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces the grant of share options over ordinary £0.001 shares ("Ordinary Shares") to certain employees, as an incentive to drive long-term business growth, on the terms set out below ("Employee Options"):

Employee Options to be granted: 33,000,000 Exercise price: 3p Validity: 10 years from date of grant Vesting criteria: Vesting in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant

Among the recipients of Employee Options are the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer who are deemed by the Company to be persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"). Further disclosures regarding the grants to PDMRs follow in the Appendix below.

Peter Wall, Chairman of Tap Group, commented:

"Among my priorities is fostering a culture of ambition and operational excellence within a lean and highly motivated team. This incentive package ensures employees' interests are closely aligned with those of our shareholders as we work as a unit to deliver explosive and sustainable growth."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 380,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Appendix - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Steven Borg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tap Global Group Plc b) LEI 213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options Ordinary Shares Identification code GB00BMVSDN09 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3p 3,000,000 d) Aggregated information Single transaction as in 4 c) above - Aggregated volume Price(s) Volume(s) 3p 3,000,000 - Price e) Date of the transaction 18 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction N/A