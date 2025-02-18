Tongwei originally intended to invest CNY 5 billion ($700 million) to buy a 51% stake in Runergy. Tongwei, a vertically integrated solar manufacturer in China, has decided to drop its plan to acquire a controlling stake in China-based module producer Runergy. The move marks the end of a potential $700 million deal, which had been in the works for six months. Tongwei originally intended to invest CNY 5 billion ($700 million) to buy a 51% stake in Runergy. However, in a statement released, the company said it would terminate its non-binding capital increase agreement with Runergy, effectively ending ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...