Kavalan Completes Its 'Sherry Family' With Rare Palo Cortado Cask

TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Distillery's latest expression aged in the extremely rare Palo Cortado sherry cask is selling out fast, after launching in Taiwan just last month.

Kavalan's Solist Palo Cortado (750ml, 50-59.9% ABV) brings the Taiwanese distiller's sherry portfolio to seven sherry cask whiskies: Fino, Oloroso, Amontillado, Manzanilla, Pedro Ximénez, Moscatel, and finally Palo Cortado. The entire Solist series is bottled at single cask strength, non chill-filtered, and with natural colour to retain the fullest flavours.

CEO Mr. YT Lee said drinkers would find Kavalan a "Sherry Cask Encyclopedia", given it offered the most complete sherry cask portfolio, globally. He said with the launch of Solist Palo Cortado, the largest sherry cask family in the industry is now complete.

"With Palo Cortado sherry accounting for less than 1% of global sherry production, we saved one of the rarest and most unique sherry casks to the last," Mr Lee said.

"Uniquely combining the elegance of Amontillado with the richness of Oloroso, our Palo Cortado is replete with intricate aromas of cocoa powder, citrus, dried fruits, pastries, and toffee."

The Solist Palo Cortado is available through Kavalan's official channels in Taiwan, including the Kavalan Distillery Shop, Kavalan Whisky shops, Kavalan Whisky Bar, and select local liquor stores.

Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Product Description:

Aged in an exceptional Palo Cortado sherry cask from Spain's Sherry Triangle, this whisky represents the epitome of rarity and mystery. Embodying the elegant aroma of Amontillado and the robust roundness of Oloroso, this whisky marks a new chapter in the Kavalan sherry cask family.

Colour: Caramel Mahogany

Nose: Rich and intricate, with aromas of cocoa powder and citrus bursting forth, followed by the sweet scents of matured dried fruits and toffee. Intertwining layers of nutty flavours, a hint of vanilla fruitcake, and fragrant cardamom.

Palate: Evoking flavours of orange pound cake, with rich dried fruits melding with vanilla and toasted biscuit aromas, as caramel toffee accents, dotted with crushed walnut, linger on the palate.

Bottle Design and Packaging

The vibrant yellow of the packaging highlights the exceptional qualities of Palo Cortado, symbolizing its versatility and remarkable adaptability for culinary pairings. The edition features an elegant wooden box that emphasizes the whisky's complexity and sophistication. The label, a hallmark of the brand, blends saturated colours, enhancing depth and visual appeal.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 900 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests.

