18.02.2025
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
18.02.2025 09:06 Uhr
HOOKII Revolutionizes Lawn Care in Europe: 3D LiDAR & Vision Fusion for Smarter, Faster, and Eco-Friendly Mowing

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOOKII introduces the world's first robotic lawn mower with 3D LiDAR & Vision Fusion, designed for Europe's smaller, more complex gardens. Offering 2X faster mowing and 95%+ coverage, HOOKII adapts seamlessly to obstacles such as trampolines, garden furniture, and narrow paths, delivering precise results in every corner of your yard. With low power consumption and a focus on sustainability, HOOKII is the eco-friendly choice for a smarter lawn care solution.

Eco-Friendly Mowing

Tech Breakthroughs:

  • 3D LiDAR & Vision Fusion - Scans your garden 200,000 times per second, adjusting in real-time for precision navigation around obstacles like benches, toys, and flowerbeds, with <2 cm accuracy and 95%+ coverage.
  • Perfect for Complex European Gardens - Whether it's tight corners or dodging trampolines, HOOKII adapts to every inch of your small, intricate yard.
  • AI-Powered All-Weather Performance - From rainy days to foggy mornings, HOOKII vision system ensures 98% accuracy in all conditions, making it reliable year-round.
  • Wire-Free, Quick Setup - Set up your garden map in just 3 minutes through the app-15X faster than traditional boundary wire systems.
  • Eco-Friendly Design - With low power consumption and minimal environmental impact, HOOKII is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient products across Europe.

"I live in a compact garden in France, and HOOKII 3D LiDAR technology made navigating around my flowerbeds and trampoline a breeze. Plus, the eco-friendly design fits perfectly with my sustainable lifestyle."
- Luca Rossi, Early Adopter, France

Launch Deal:

  • Save €100 on your first purchase (CODE: HOOKIIPR100). Limited time offer!
  • Exclusive for Europe: Get up to 12% off and 4 free blade sets on qualifying orders.

Experience smarter, more sustainable lawn care today! Visit hookii.com to secure your exclusive offer.

Follow Us:

  • Facebook
  • Facebook Group
  • YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621327/Eco_Friendly_Mowing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hookii-revolutionizes-lawn-care-in-europe-3d-lidar--vision-fusion-for-smarter-faster-and-eco-friendly-mowing-302378584.html

