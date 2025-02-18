OKX Among the First MiCA-Licensed Global Exchanges to Passport Crypto Services to 28 EEA Countries

OKX now offers regulated, localized crypto services and local payment methods to over 400 million Europeans

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global blockchain technology company, announced today that it is now among the first MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets)-licensed global crypto exchanges to receive approval to passport its services across Europe.

OKX now offers fully regulated, localized crypto products and services to over 400 million Europeans in 28 EEA (European Economic Area) member states through its EEA hub based in Malta:

• Austria • Germany • Malta • Belgium • Greece • Netherlands • Bulgaria • Hungary • Poland • Croatia • Ireland • Portugal • Cyprus • Italy • Romania • Czech Republic • Latvia • Slovakia • Denmark • Liechtenstein • Slovenia • Estonia • Lithuania • Spain • Finland • Luxembourg • Sweden • France





Customers in the region now have access to OKX's unrivaled, secure, and transparent infrastructure. This includes: OTC trading, spot trading, and bot trading, for more than 240 cryptocurrency tokens across over 300 trading pairs, and more than 60 Euro-based trading pairs. European customers can also deposit and withdraw Euros for free through bank transfers, and easily buy crypto using cards and other widely-used local payment options.

In addition, the firm promises to provide a seamless user experience by offering:

App and web platforms in local languages

Local currency display options

Local language customer support

A wide variety of popular local payment methods

Products tailored to regional preferences

An easy-to-use interface for beginners

A full-featured product interface for advanced users

Passporting allows businesses that are MiCA registered and licensed in one EU country to offer its services in other EU countries under a unified regulatory framework. The approval follows OKX's receipt of the MiCA license on 27th January 2025.

OKX Europe CEO, Erald Ghoos said: "Securing the MiCA license and achieving passporting rights underscores our unwavering commitment to providing secure, transparent, and localized crypto services across the EEA. With support for local languages, currencies, and payment methods, we are making crypto trading more accessible than ever. OKX is the new alternative for European crypto finance, and the milestone solidifies our position as go-to platform for both beginners and advanced customers in the EEA."

OKX serves over 60 million customers worldwide and is a leader in advanced and reliable cryptocurrency services, offering both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchange platforms. Passporting through MiCA allows the firm to scale its services across Europe and is part of the firm's global efforts to grow its onshore business. In 2024, OKX launched in seven onshore markets and obtained four new licenses and registrations.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

