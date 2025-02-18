Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Unveils Transformative Subscription-Based Access Strategy for Academia

New approach enables broad, simple and affordable access to trusted scholarly content for learning and research

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced a new subscription-based content access strategy. The new approach breaks down barriers through broad and affordable access to highly curated, trusted academic resources, including Ebooks and primary digital collections, enabling every library to support research, teaching and learning goals.

The way institutions purchase books, journals and other content for their users has shifted in recent years, particularly post-pandemic. Increasingly, libraries are faced with complex buying models that do not offer the content they require to support curricula and research needs. Libraries continue to prioritize solutions that offer affordability in a sustainable way.

At the same time, AI-powered chatbots are becoming ubiquitous as a method of discovery for students and researchers. The ability of academic AI tools to deliver reliable outputs depends on access to broad, vetted academic content.

Bar Veinstein, President, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "We're addressing libraries' evolving needs by breaking down barriers and delivering seamless access to our curated content. Our goal is to make learning and research more accessible and affordable at a large scale, unlocking opportunities for every library, in every classroom and at every research department.

"Through this transformative approach, we're helping institutions connect end users with academic AI tools grounded in comprehensive curated content, reinforcing libraries' essential role in upholding academic integrity and excellence."

The new strategy includes the introduction of two market-leading solutions that are now available.

ProQuest Ebooks offers the world's largest subscription of high-quality, multidisciplinary scholarly Ebooks, including:

Over 700,000 Ebooks, across 10 core disciplines, plus additional essential interdisciplinary titles, enabling librarians to meet the needs of their faculty and students with broad discovery and access to the Ebooks they need

A new Ebook Central Reader app to enable students to read and bookmark on the go

The addition of Ebook Central Research Assistant, a powerful new AI tool designed to enhance student learning and streamline research.

ProQuest Digital Collections offers subscription to unparalleled breadth, value and access to primary sources across a rich variety of content formats:

Over 160 million primary source items complemented by over 2,500 full-text scholarly journals, more than 24,000 video titles, and 15 million audio tracks. The subscription builds upon over 30 years of digitizing primary sources, including many rare and unique resources.

Broad and interdisciplinary in scope, the subscription provides access to nine ProQuest One discipline solutions including Anthropology, Entertainment & Popular Culture, Global Studies & International Relations, History, Literature, Performing Arts, Visual Arts & Design.

ProQuest Research Assistant will continue to help students and researchers use academic AI responsibly, rooted in trusted academic content. The research assistant will expand over time to fully support ProQuest Digital Collections.

As part of this transformative strategy and following changes in demand from libraries, Clarivate will also phase out one-time perpetual purchases of digital collections, print and digital books for libraries. These transitions will take place throughout 2025, in close co-operation with customers. For more details see our support page.

Veinstein said: "From the introduction of Ebook subscriptions to index-based linking and discovery, creating cloud-based library management systems and academic AI research assistants, we have a proven history of pioneering and collaborating at the forefront of the industry.

"We're now embarking on a new era in how institutions and their users access and consume content. We are committed to working as closely as ever with libraries and publishers, providing the guidance and solutions needed to meet the evolving needs of the community."

